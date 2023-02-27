Lakers Fan-Favorite Austin Reaves Sends Message to Mavs After Scuffle

Austin Reaves got into a heated scuffle with Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green during the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 victories on Sunday.

Reaves lost control of the ball with Green guarding him in the fourth quarter and then the two came chest to chest along the sideline. Green pushed Reaves away and the two exchanged some NSFW pleasantries from a distance.

Reaves yelled, “You ain’t s—. I’ll f— you up,” per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, which is out of character for the usually mild-mannered guard. But in a lively contest where the Lakers erased a 27-point deficit, Reaves was fully locked in.

“I feel like I always play with high intensity, try to play every game like it’s my last,” Reaves said after the game. “Something was said, and I didn’t really like it. It was a good basketball game.”

What exactly was said will be between Reaves and Green, although the confrontation went viral. Reaves was already a fan-favorite in Los Angeles but showing some passion on the court is only growing his legend among Laker fans.

Reaves finished with nine points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench, playing 27 minutes.

Reaves Has Respect of Lakers Stars

Reaves was unheralded coming out of college but quickly made a name for himself with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent. In a recent win against the Warriors, Reaves had 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting in 19 minutes.

“No. At this point, he does it all,” Lakers star Anthony Davis said of Reaves. “He shoots, he puts it on the floor, he playmakes, he’s tough physically. Nothing surprises me with Austin. He continues to get better and better each and every day.

“He comes in and puts his work in and he’s just out there having fun. I know the time that he missed, he was pretty upset because he wants to be on the floor. And now he’s back on the floor and helping us win games so we’re definitely happy to have him back but the things he can do on the floor, he’s very talented. And he’s only gonna keep getting better so nothing surprises me.”

Reaves Feeling Energy Shift as Lakers Eye Playoff Spot

The Lakers reshaped their roster around the trade deadline, landing D’Angelo Rusell, Jared Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Davon Reed and Mo Bamba. Reaves has seen a lot during his two years with the Lakers but feels good with the new group.

“It’s a new energy with the new guys. Every one of them has brought something different to the team and like I said, the energy around the group is at an all-time high right now,” Reaves said. “I think the playstyle that we got from the trades fits what we needed.”

The Lakers have now won three in a row and are back in the mix for a playoff spot. LA is the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference but are just 1.5 games out of the sixth seed, which would help them avoid the play-in tournament. Every game matters now for the Lakers, who might have to battle through some injury adversity with LeBron James and Russell.