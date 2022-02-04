New Trade Proposal Lands Lakers Long Sought-After Guard From Hawks

Similar to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Atlanta Hawks have had a disappointing season thus far. Both teams could use a trade ahead of the deadline to provide a spark. One player to keep an eye on is Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The 29-year-old guard is having his weakest season since he was a rookie. Bogdanovic has missed 18 games this year due to injury and is only averaging 12.5 points a game. He’s also shooting a career-low 35.6% from three. Due to the lackluster season, the Hawks “could be willing to take offers” on the guard, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com.

“I’m not sure if they’d move (Bogdan) Bogdanovic, but that would be a mistake,” a league source told Bulpett. “I think him not being healthy all year is a big reason behind their problems. He’s one of those guys whose game can really complement (Trae) Young and (John) Collins.”

Bogdanovic is a valuable player if he’s healthy and gets out of his slump. If the Hawks think it’s better to trade him now and add some different pieces to shake things up, the Lakers provide an interesting partner.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Lakers Have Been Interested in Bogdanovic Before

If the Lakers try to trade for Bogdanovic, it wouldn’t be the first time. Back in 2020 when the guard was still with the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles tried to trade for him in a package centered around Kyle Kuzma. That never came to fruition. The team then tried to trade for him again in the offseason but that didn’t happen. General manager Rob Pelinka is clearly a fan.

Now that Bogdanovic’s stock has dipped a bit, this could present the Lakers an opportunity to finally have a chance at the guard. He could quickly become the team’s starting shooting guard or be a valuable piece off the bench. He has experience doing both. He’s also a decent defender and would be an upgrade over Malik Monk on that side of the court.





Play



BOGDAN BOGDANOVIĆ BEST OF SEASON 🎯🔥👌 | Ultimate highlight compilation from Bogi's 2020/21 campaign Bogdan Bogdanović had his best season EVER with the Atlanta HAwks in 2020/21 as they marched into the Conference Finals 💪 Enjoy this extended highlight compilation from Bogi as he showed exactly what he could do in the ATL 💥 #BogdanBogdanović #BogiSZN #AtlantaHAwks This is the home of NBA Europe on YouTube and the only… 2021-07-19T16:00:14Z

What Could the Lakers Trade the Hawks?

While the Hawks are having a disappointing season after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the team still has a bright future. Superstar guard Trae Young is just 23-years-old and should be one of the best players in the NBA for a long time. If Atlanta sees this season as a bust, adding a couple of younger pieces for Bogdanovic could be a smart move.

The Lakers could offer the Hawks Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker for Bogdanovic. Atlanta would get a 21-year-old guard in Horton-Tucker who can still develop into a star. He’s had an uneven year but has shown flashes in the past. Nunn has a player option after the season which he could decline. He might not be a great long-term option but Horton-Tucker’s upside could interest Atlanta. Bogdanovic is clearly the better player right now but Horton-Tucker could have a brighter future developing next to Young.

READ NEXT: Surprise Coach Was Going to Take Over for Lakers’ Frank Vogel if Fired

