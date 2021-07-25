Lakers Engaged In Trade Talks for Sharpshooting Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a splash this offseason and have discussed a trade for Sacramento Kings sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Lakers have been in trade talks with the Kings about Hield, with the trade package centering around forward Kyle Kuzma. Charania said the trade has gained some traction recently, also noting that multiple teams have inquired about Kuzma.

The Lakers and Kings have discussed a trade centered around Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania Kyle Kuzma would likely be involved in any potential package. pic.twitter.com/r5PEFDVqia — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 25, 2021

Hield averaged 16.6 points per game last season with the Kings, shooting just over 39% from beyond the arc. He also 4.7 rebounds and handed out 3.6 assists per game.

Charania also poured some cold water on the rumors of the Lakers landing a star player like Chris Paul or Bradley Beal.

The Lakers used their treasure chest of assets — such as promising young players in Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, and draft picks — in the Davis trade with New Orleans in 2019, which makes a superstar trade for a player like Beal or a superstar signing like Paul impossible. … For the Lakers, the offseason is expected to be a quest for a third playmaker and shot-creator — not a faulty pursuit for a star player.

Hield Could Help Lakers Solve Shooting Woes

The Lakers could not find any consistency shooting the ball last season, specifically in the playoffs. As a team, the Lakers shot 34.9% from deep last season, which ranked in the bottom third of the NBA. Hield has never seen a shot he didn’t like and could help the Lakers solve that problem.

Hield signed a four-year, $86 million extension in October of 2019 and has had his name mentioned in trade rumors since. He’s tried not to sweat it.

“I see my name in trade rumors, but I can’t control all that,” Hield told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “That’s not my problem, that’s not my job. I leave that job up to [owner] Vivek [Ranadivé] and [GM] Monte [McNair]. That’s why we hire those guys to do that. My job is to go out there and play basketball and everybody’s goal is to get to the playoffs and win a championship.”

Kuzma on Trade Block Yet Again

It is becoming more and more likely that Kuzma will not be on the Lakers roster at the start of next season, with multiple reports coming out that the team is actively shopping him for a roster upgrade. At just 25 years old, Kuzma is one of the best trade chips the Lakers have left.

He started 32 of 68 games last season, averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, shooting just over 36% from 3-point land. Eric Pincus said on a recent episode of the Lakerside Chats podcast that Kuzma views himself on a similar level as Jayson Tatum — a two-time All-Star and centerpiece of the Celtics roster.

“I think that Kyle Kuzma perceives himself as someone like Jayson Tatum,” Pincus said. “I think that’s how he views himself. And that’s great. You should view yourself as one of the best young players in the league.”

Kuzma has expressed this offseason that he wants a more consistent role going forward where he can handle the ball more.

READ NEXT: Browns WR Odell Beckham Sheds Light on Return Timeline