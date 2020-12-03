Fans Go Wild Over Lakers’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys

There might not be a colorway more iconic in the NBA than the Los Angeles Lakers‘ purple and gold. While they are the colors that represent one of the best franchises in sports, they’re not afraid to make a change from time to time. The Lakers are going to switch things up this year with their “City Edition” jerseys that show off their old school colors of white and baby blue.

LEGACY OF LAKER LORE Get your @Lakers Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/wNDEuOpuS1 🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/Cabyf6Cjzh — NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020

This isn’t the first the Lakers have worn these colors but fans are hyped up for the new editions.

Man these City Edition Jerseys are a Must Buy for me!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8HMLauMFbH — DTLF (@DantheLakersFAN) December 3, 2020

Those new Lakers jerseys are Icy ❄️ ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/ttN3cp3Zw1 — GOAT Jerseys (@GoatJersey) December 2, 2020

White and blue couldn’t be any more different than purple and gold but it’s a good look for the Lakers. The NBA has always embraced teams wearing a number of alternative jerseys and these are some of the best in the league. Whether it’s the “Mamba” jerseys or these new City Editions, the Lakers have got some slick alternatives this year.

Lakers Faceoff Against Clippers to Open Season

No matter what jersey they’re wearing, the Lakers are poised to have another excellent season. They’ve re-signed Anthony Davis to a big contract and added notable players like Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell. They have a chance to be even better than last season.

Opening Night: A clash in the City of Angels #LakeShow x @Delta pic.twitter.com/gSZBaRpDR7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 2, 2020

The Clippers were seen by many to be the favorites heading into last season but that won’t be the case this year. The two Los Angeles teams will face off for the first game and it should be a telling matchup. The Clippers added Serge Ibaka and made a change at head coach. They should look slightly different. The Lakers are coming off a championship run and upgraded their roster. A big win against the Clippers to start the season would be a pretty notable statement.

Lakers Poised for Dynasty?

Much to the rest of the NBA’s dismay, the Lakers have put themselves in a position to possibly win titles each of the next three seasons. LeBron James and Davis will be in Los Angeles together for those years and that’s a very difficult duo to beat.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA and winning a championship is hard but this Lakers team is filled with winners and great players. It’s almost impossible to imagine that they don’t at least win one more title while LeBron is still playing.

This Lakers squad has all the makings of a dynasty. They have an excellent duo at the top and have surrounded them with a lot of strong talent. As of now, it doesn’t look like there’s another team that can truly compete with them. Perhaps if the Brooklyn Nets figured out how to get James Harden, but that seems really unlikely. The Golden State Warriors could’ve been a threat but Klay Thompson is done for the year. The Milwaukee Bucks could be a bit better this year and they might pose an interesting challenge. However, there’s no clear cut threat to the Lakers.

