Lakers Predicted to Trade Away Starter to Western Conference Rival

Over the years, Danny Green has become known as one of the better shooters in the NBA. That wasn’t the case in the playoffs for the Los Angeles Lakers. He quickly became public enemy number one in Los Angeles following a number of bad shooting performances.

While Green was a starter for the team most of the season, there was a time when the Lakers considered trading him. In fact, they “had a deal” in place with the Dallas Mavericks before it fell apart. Now that the season is over, it’s possible the Lakers try to revisit the trade. Green had a bad postseason and the team could look to other players to fill his role. Emma Steinberg of Sports Illustrated predicted that the Lakers will trade Green to Dallas this offseason:

The Mavericks tried to sign the three-time NBA champion last year, but with Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the court for the Lakers, the shooting guard went with the clear front-running team. Green has great versatility and playoff experience, and could still be a huge asset to the Mavericks if they successfully trade for him next season. And with the aftermath of Green’s missed three late in Game 5, his field goal percentage sitting at 34% for the postseason and a favorable contract with the Lakers, he could be more likely than ever to now make the move.

Dallas Needs More Defense

Based on last season, it’s clear that the Mavericks are a team on the rise. Luka Doncic is a bonafide superstar and Kristaps Porzingis is a strong number two. They just really need some help on the defensive end and Steinberg believes that Green would provide that:

Most importantly, Dallas could use Green’s lockdown defense and tenacity. He averages 1.2 steals per game, and Doncic could certainly use the help as his lack of lateral speed leaves opponents with an open lane to the basket more often than not. With his versatility on both ends of the court, combined with his championship pedigree, Green would make a huge impact for Dallas if the team picks him up for the 2021 season.

Even with his shooting struggles recently, Green is still a very good defender. The Lakers don’t have as much of a need for his defensive abilities so they could be willing to make a deal.

Any Other Lakers on Trade Block?

Even with the championship win, the Lakers are going to try and improve this offseason. That could involve them taking a look at the trade market. Green could certainly be trade bait for the team and they probably wouldn’t miss him too much.

Depending on who the Lakers are targeting, anybody could be available in a trade outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kyle Kuzma is the most obvious trade chip. His youth and potential could intrigue a team. Alex Caruso could also be appealing to a number of teams. The Lakers wouldn’t be as eager to move on from him but if it means a Derrick Rose acquisition, then it might be worth it.

