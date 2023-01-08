Salty De’Aaron Fox Deletes Inflammatory Tweet After Loss to Lakers

De’Aaron Fox was not happy with the officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, calling out the refs in a now-deleted tweet.

Fox was called for a blocking foul on Dennis Schroder that ultimately ended up being the difference in the 136-134 contest. Adding to his disdain was Fox feeling he was fouled on a desperation heave from near half-court by Russell Westbrook. Westbrook appeared to hit Fox on the wrist after he released his shot and a call would have resulted in three free throws and possibly the win.

“Thought we were suppose to let the players decide the players decide the game,” Fox tweeted shortly after the matchup with the Lakers wrapped up. He quickly deleted the tweet but some were quick to grab a screenshot.

Fox’s wife, Recee, also sounded off on Twitter after the game about the officiating.

“You call that with game on the line lolllll,” she wrote.

Schroder was not complaining about the call, which put him at the line with the game on the line.

“If you foul, you foul,” said Schroder, who finished with 27 points. “It’s unfortunate, because of course the game is on the line, and it’s like for free throws to win the game. I understand that point, for sure. But I mean, end of the day, you can’t foul.

“Especially when you’re in the bonus. He had a hell of a game, was hot, played great. For me, an All-Star with that team in fifth place, he’s doing a great job with that team.”

Lakers Also Were on the Bad End of Call Late

The Lakers were also on the end of a rough call late in the game when Russell Westbrook appeared to drive to the rim and make a layup through a foul with 18 seconds left. But the officials did not give Westbrook continuation on the play, so he went to the line for a pair of free throws rather than the chance at a 3-point play.

Westbrook missed one of the free throws, so the Lakers’ lead sat at just two points rather than four. Fox tied it up on the next possession but Schroder’s clinching free throws followed.

While Westbrook missed the clutch free throw, he still turned in another solid performance off the bench. The former MVP put up 23 points on 50% shooting, adding 15 assists and five rebounds. He was also a plus-15 in the game, which matched LeBron James for a game-high. Westbrook is currently the favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year.

Lakers Win Fifth in a Row Despite Injuries

The victory against the Kings was a fifth straight for the Lakers, who have turned things around despite being banged up with Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker and Austin Reaves all out of the lineup.

“I think we’re able to stay afloat because guys, they can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and how we’re trending in the right direction,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “I embrace all of this every day.”

And don’t look now, but the Lakers have made some significant headway in the standings. LA sits in 12th but are just a game out of a playoff position in a crowded Western Conference.