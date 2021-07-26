All-Star Free Agent Guard on Joining Lakers: ‘Why Not’

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have interest in signing All-Star free agent guard DeMar DeRozan and it appears the feeling is mutual.

DeRozan spoke to Shannon Sharpe on his podcast Club Shay Shay and sounded very interested in joining his hometown team.

“I mean growing up, you can’t ask no kid if they want to play home, they’ll say no,” DeRozan said. “At some point, you definitely want that opportunity, especially if they want you. Why not? It’s a great opportunity.”





The only problem is that the Lakers are relatively strapped for cash and can’t pay DeRozan what he would likely get on the open market. However, it sounds like the four-time All-Star isn’t worried about the money and wants a ring — bad. It’s a luxury he has after banking more than $175 million in his career.

“You try to balance it as best as you can,” DeRozan told Sharpe. “At this point, you got to weigh out the opportunity of winning a championship kind of more, especially with the career that I have had. I have been fortunate to make a lot of money. The ultimate goal is to always compete for a championship.”

With Anthony Davis and LeBron James leading the way, the Lakers will be in the title conversation, coming in behind only the Brooklyn nets when it comes to championship odds for next season.

“It’s all about winning at this point. Going into my 13th season and seeing all these guys just competing for a championship,” DeRozan said. “At this point, you got to weigh out the opportunity to winning a championship kind of more. Especially with the career I’ve had. I’ve been fortunate to make a lot of money but at this point, the ultimate goal is to compete for a championship.”

DeRozan Thinks He Can Work Alongside James, Davis

DeRozan appeared in 61 games for the Spurs and averaged 21.6 points and 4.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.9 assists. He was the focal point of the Spurs offense, taking 15-plus shots per game.

DeRozan pointed at Brooklyn when asked if there would be enough opportunity for him to put up numbers in Los Angeles next to James and Davis, who currently provide the lion’s share of the offense for the Lakers.

“You take Brooklyn as an example. Three of the greatest scorers this league has ever seen and they balance it out well. Those three guys — come on,” DeRozan said. “They worked it out, figured it out and had great rhythm when they played together. It’s possible, but it’s all about coming together. We are all smart, great basketball players, we’ll make it work.”

Kyle Lowry Also Interested in Joining Lakers

There could be a Toronto reunion in Los Angeles next season, with Kyle Lowry also showing interest in the Lakers, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

“Though the Lakers didn’t acquire Lowry at the trade deadline, he remains interested in joining them, according to people with knowledge of his situation,” Turner reported.

However, it doesn’t sound like Lowry is willing to take a pay cut like his buddy DeRozan. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the potential contract Lowry fetch get in free agency is between $25-30 million.

