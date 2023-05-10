DeMarcus Cousins Makes Strong Admission About Lakers Star Anthony Davis

Former Los Angeles Lakers star DeMarcus Cousins told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on FanDuel TV that Anthony Davis is “probably the most talented two-way player to ever touch the floor.”

Cousins knows Davis very well, as the two Kentucky products were teammates on the New Orleans Pelicans and Lakers.

“He’s probably the most talented two-way player to ever touch the floor,” Cousins said. “When he’s committed and when his mind is focused and in the right place, he’s on any given night gonna be the best player on the floor on both ends. Just his versatility alone. We’ve praised his versatility since he stepped foot in the league. We know what he is on the defensive side of the ball. Like I said, when he’s locked in and focused, and also when his health is in a good place, he’s one of the best players to touch the floor. So we’re witnessing that now. He’s dominating in this series. He’s a game-changer every night for this team regardless if he’s scoring or not. He’s just a special, special talent. He’s shown it throughout his entire career.”

“When he’s committed and when his mind is focused and in the right place… He’s on any given night going to be the best player on the floor on both ends”@boogiecousins on Anthony Davis 🤝#RunItBack with @ShamsCharania @ChandlerParsons @bansky & @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/3ThD3dysSi — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) May 9, 2023

Davis leads the 2023 playoffs in rebounds per game (14.0) and blocks per game (3.7). The eight-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.7 blocks while shooting 52.6% from the field and 88.7% from the free-throw line. Behind Davis’ strong play on both ends, the Lakers are up 3-1 on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Los Angeles is one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals. Davis is averaging 22.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 blocks against the Warriors.

LeBron James: Anthony Davis Is the ‘Best Defensive Player in the League’

Lakers superstar LeBron James told Chris Haynes of TNT that Davis is the “best defensive player in the league” after Game 4. AD guarded Warriors point guard Stephen Curry on back-to-back plays with the game in the balance in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and forced two misses.

“Man, he the best defensive player in the league,” James said. “I mean, you know. I think the league knows it as well. Not many guys that can protect the rim at all costs and also switch out on point guards, switch out on guys like Steph. Steph is a hell of a player, had a hell of a game. I think he even had a triple-double. But we trust AD guarding anybody in this league and he showed that.”

Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 blocks during the regular season. However, he wasn’t named to one of the two All-Defensive teams on May 9.

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Bucks center Brook Lopez and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley were on the first team. Meanwhile, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, Warriors forward Draymond Green and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White made up the second team.

Where Is DeMarcus Cousins Now?

Cousins plays for the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican professional basketball league. No NBA team offered the four-time All-Star a contract during the 2022-23 regular season.

Cousins signed with the Lakers during the summer of 2019 as an unrestricted free agent. However, he never played for the team due to a torn left ACL. Boogie was waived by Los Angeles in February 2020. The Alabama native has career averages of 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings, Pelicans, Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Bucks and Denver Nuggets.