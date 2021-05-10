Dennis Schroder Slammed Online for Tone-Deaf Comment to Montrezl Harrell

Perhaps more so than any player on the Los Angeles Lakers, Montrezl Harrell wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s a very passionate guy and has dealt with serious off-the-court issues over the last couple of years. Mother’s Day is a tough time for him due to the loss of his beloved grandmother last year. He decided to post a very heartfelt message to his grandmother on Sunday.

It was a very touching tribute to a woman that Harrell previously described as his “entire world.” Unfortunately, one of his Lakers teammates didn’t make things easier with a comment on the post. Dennis Schroder decided to comment “That’s Tuff” with emojis. The saying has become Schroder’s thing as he’s constantly commenting “that’s tuff” on pretty much anything. He even has a trademark on the saying.

something is wrong with Dennis Schroder pic.twitter.com/58pMW6pYf9 — Harry (@Harry8__) May 9, 2021

However, it’s was a very bizarre comment to make on this specific post. Harrell is clearly expressing sadness that his grandmother is no longer here and Schroder’s comment makes no sense in that context. The guard took a beating online for the comment that has still not been taken down as of the writing of this.

Schroder Slammed Online for the Comment

Over 1,000 people have replied to Schroder’s comment with most of them questioning why he would think to write what he did. Many fans went after the veteran guard for a comment that has been perceived as seriously tone-deaf.

I’m still tryna figure out why Dennis Schroder’s comment isn’t deleted yet pic.twitter.com/uCqMebbtFY — RDCWORLD BURNER (@rdcburner) May 10, 2021

Harrell is talking about his dead mom and the way Schroeder’s comment is worded, he is basically saying “Damn that’s cool 🔥🔥” — Robert (@RodrickWave) May 9, 2021

Nah how on earth this dude Schroeder comment “That’s Tuff🔥💯” on Trezz’s post about his mom who died — E-wan Kenobi (@EwwyVert) May 9, 2021

Obviously, Schroder didn’t mean to be insensitive but it is very strange that he would leave the comment up. If you go take a look at other Instagram posts from Harrell, trolls are blowing up the comments sections with “that’s tuff.” The two men are teammates and there’s no indication that there is any animosity between them. It’s possible that Harrell isn’t even aware of his comment sections or what Schroder said. Regardless, Schroder should be saving the “that’s tuff” comments for different types of posts.

Lakers Believe Schroder Will Be Back Soon

Right now, Schroder isn’t with the team as he’s in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. It’s possible that he could be done for the rest of the regular season and not return until the playoffs. However, head coach Frank Vogel revealed that the team is still holding out hope that the guard can play the last two games of the season.

“We’re really still hopeful that he can return for the final two games—or one of those final two games—to get a little bit of run before we enter playoff play,” Vogel said Sunday, via The OC Register. “And he’s limited, obviously, with what he can do from a conditioning standpoint but just trying to make the best of it.”

Since Schroder and LeBron James have been injured, the Lakers have struggled at point guard. Alex Caruso has played well but he’s also banged up right now. Los Angeles needs Schroder back before the playoffs. Fortunately, it sounds like he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

