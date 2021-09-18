Celtics Guard Jokes About Contract Situation With Lakers

Dennis Schroder appears to have got past the massive amount of money he left on the table with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Schroder turned down a contract extension from the Lakers with a reported value of $84 million, per ESPN. With the Lakers trading for Russell Westbrook and not in need of Schroder’s services, his options were very limited in free agency, eventually deciding to sign a one-year deal with Boston for the $5.9 million midlevel exception.

Schroder left the generational wealth on the table but is able to make light of the situation now. To celebrate his 28th birthday he did a post where he asked for the best jokes about “fumbling the bag.”

“I’m gonna do this ONE time!” Schroder wrote as the caption on a photo in front of a Rolls Royce and Bugatti. “Insert your best ‘fumbled the bag’ joke here. It’s my birthday so let’s get this over with and get back to business.”

Schroder Gets Another Chance With Celtics

Schroder took on a starting role with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, stepping up when injuries hit the team. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. However, the consistency from Schroder as both a playmaker and scorer was not always there and he had a tough postseason. In Games 5 and 6 against the Suns he shot 3-of-22 from the field and scored just eight combined points.

He’ll get another shot with the Celtics, although it will likely be in a sixth man role behind Marcus Smart. Schroder recently announced that he’ll wear the rarely seen No. 71. His usual number, 17, is retired by Boston.

While Schroder has been roasted about his decision to leave the money on the table in Los Angeles, he expressed at the end of the season that testing free agency for the first time in his career was important for him.

“I read so many things on Instagram,” Schroder told reporters. “At the end of the day, it’s my eighth season in the NBA and I just wanted to make my own decision — one time, to where I can decide where I want to go. Just to say ‘I want to re-sign with the Lakers’ or ‘I want to go somewhere else.’ That’s the only thing. … Of course, you want to be fair, but not everything is about money for me and my family.”

Russell Westbrook Gives Lakers New Big 3

The arrival of Westbrook gives LeBron James and Anthony Davis a certified superstar as they look to hunt down the franchise’s 18th NBA championship.

The former MVP averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists last season in Washington and he’s averaged a triple-double four out of his last five seasons. While volatile at times, Westbrook is a massive upgrade for the Lakers and they were able to build around their big three with a slew of veterans willing to take less to win.

The Lakers (+400) are the second-best favorite to win the title, behind only the Nets (+240).

READ NEXT: Former Lakers Big Man Linked to Western Conference Rival

