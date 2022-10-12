Dennis Schroder Sounds Off on ‘Main Reason’ He Signed With Lakers

New Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder met with the LA media for the first time on October 10th and the veteran talked about why he signed with the purple and gold.

Schroder, who signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Lakers, said reuniting with Darvin Ham was the main reason he joined the LakeShow for a second run.

“That was the main reason, to be honest,” Schroder said. “I’ve been with him (since) 2013 when I got drafted in Atlanta and he’s been nothing but great to me. Learning from him over the years, staying in touch. He had camps in Germany where I came through to support him. So, I call him family and he knows that. So, whatever it takes to win a ballgame, I’ll do it. … I’ma make sure everything I can do I’ll bring to the team to win ballgames. I mean, coach Darvin knows. He knows me for 10 years now. He knows what I bring, and whatever it is, I’ma do whatever to get a W and to finish the unfinished business.”

Schroder played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets last season. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 64 games while shooting 43.1% from the field, 34.4% from beyond the arc and 85.3% from the free-throw line.

Ham was an assistant coach on the Atlanta Hawks when Schroder began his NBA career. The two have a strong bond and Lakers fans are certainly hoping that Schroder and Ham will help the team get back to the playoffs this season.

Why Did Lakers Bring Schroder Back?

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported on September 16th that Schroder’s attitude this summer playing for the German national team made the Lakers comfortable bringing him back into the organization. Schroder appeared in 61 games for Los Angeles during the 2020-21 season, averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

“Sources familiar with the decision to add Schroder said his attitude this summer playing for the German national team in the European championships, where he’s averaged more than 21 points and seven assists, made the Lakers comfortable with bringing him back into the organization,” Woike reported. “Multiple sources cited the success Dwight Howard had with the 2019-20 championship team as an example of a player’s successful return to the organization with a new approach they hope can be mirrored with Schroder.”

The Lakers went 30-10 in 2020-21 when LeBron James and Schroder played. James averaged 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 40 games with Schroder. Meanwhile, Schroder averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists alongside James.

Schroder was a better fit next to James and Anthony Davis in 2020-21 than Russell Westbrook was last season. Westbrook was second in the NBA in turnovers and had the sixth-worst effective field goal percentage. The one-time MVP and nine-time All-Star was also 42nd in true shooting percentage.

All signs point toward Schroder coming off the bench for the Lakers, who open their season on October 18th against the Golden State Warriors on the road.

Ham: Schroder’s EuroBasket Performance Was Amazing

Ham told reporters on October 11th that Schroder’s strong play for the German national team in the European championships was a “huge factor” in the Lakers signing him.

“Huge factor,” Ham said. “A huge factor. He and I, we spent five years in Atlanta together. I was with him from day 1 of his rookie year. It was our first year in Atlanta as a staff under coach Bud (Mike Budenholzer) and he was one of my responsibilities of just individual workouts to putting an arm around him if needed. Just helping him understand what this level of basketball is about, on and off the floor, and he’s like family to me now. His performance this summer was nothing short of incredible.”

After Schroder signed with the Lakers, he wrote the following message on Instagram: “This past year didn’t feel right. I felt misunderstood & nobody really knew the story! I’m coming back to the biggest organization to make sh*t right! I hope LakerNation going to support me every single day! I will give everything I have every single day! It’s an honor to play for the Lakers. Can’t wait to get started!”