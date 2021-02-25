Contract Extension Rumors for Key Laker Heat up After Big Purchase

Based on the Los Angeles Lakers‘ recent four-game skid, it’s clear that Dennis Schroder is valuable to the team. Los Angeles was playing pretty well in games without Anthony Davis, but him being out coupled with the loss of Schroder for the last four games has caused the team to really struggled. Schroder is on the last year of his contract and the Lakers can finally start negotiating a contract extension as of February 16.

The veteran guard has made comments that suggest he’d like to stay with the team long-term. It’s now looking like there’s an even stronger chance that he’s sticking around. Jack Flemming of the L.A. Times revealed that Schroder just made a big purchase that could hint at his future plans.

“Three months after being traded to the Lakers, Dennis Schroder has found a place to stay” Flemming wrote. “Records show the German-born point guard just spent $4.275 million on contemporary home in Tarzana — about 20 miles from Staples Center.”

Obviously, Los Angeles is a common place for players to live. Bradley Beal bought a house there last year and he hasn’t signed with the Lakers. That said, it is very notable that Schroder would be a house there now. It’s not a guarantee he’ll sign an extension with the Lakers but there’s a lot of smoke. It’s possible that a deal is done soon.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Should Lakers Pay Schroder?

The Lakers didn’t trade for Schroder to make him a one-year rental. He should be a part of the team’s future plans. He’s only averaging 14.2 points a game right now, which is his lowest number since 2016. Schroder is also only averaging 31% from three. Those numbers aren’t amazing but he brings a lot of energy to the team and is a strong defender.

Having Schroder also limits how much work LeBron James has to do every night. He’s not an elite point guard but he’s very good. The Lakers should absolutely sign him to a long-term deal. He’s only 27-years-old and should only get better as he spends more time in the system.

Frank Vogel Hoping Schroder Returns Soon

The Lakers have really struggled since Schroder got pulled shortly before last week’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Fortunately for the team, it looks like the guard will return soon.

“It’s still possible that he plays Friday. We’re still hopeful that he clears the protocols,” head coach Frank Vogel said Wednesday.

Lakers Postgame: Frank Vogel (2/24/21)Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: nba.com/lakers/multimedia… Check out the Lakers full 2019-20 regular-season schedule: nba.com/lakers/schedule 2021-02-25T06:16:36Z

Vogel went on to explain why Schroder is an important piece for the Lakers.

“Dennis carries a big load for us,” Vogel said. “He’s a big-minutes guy that really moves the needle for us on the defensive end with his containment and pressure.

“It sets the tone for us. And obviously the versatility he brings to the table offensively with the ability to bring the ball up and have another ballhandler alongside ‘Bron but also carry the scoring load as well.”

Schroder is a high-energy player and the Lakers seriously lack energy right now. Getting him back soon should help the team get out of their slump. He doesn’t leave as big of a hole as Davis does but he’s still an important player for Los Angeles.

READ NEXT: Ex-Lakers Starter Asked to Be Let Go When LeBron James Joined Team: Report

