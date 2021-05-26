Golden State Star Explodes Over Play in Lakers-Suns Game

Draymond Green was not happy about his name being brought up following a low-blow from Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis went up for a jumper and kicked out his leg, nailing Suns forward Jae Crowder right in the groin, invoking memories of Green’s spree of blows to opponents’ netherregions that eventually landed him a suspension in 2016.

Green took a lot of heat for those plays, with many pundits insinuating that the blows were intentional, at least to an extent. TNT announcer and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was a little easier on Davis following the play going to review.

“This is probably going to be a technical, because we saw Draymond Green a few years ago,” Miller said on the broadcast, per Yahoo Sports. “I think the foul will stick. But I think it will be a technical foul on Anthony Davis. It’s unintentional. It’s unintentional. But this is part of the new rules now to protect players.”

Draymond Green Calls of Reggie Miller Over Call

Davis was hit with a Flagrant 1 on the play but Green had some beef with Miller for his assessment of the situation, recalling some of his previous criticism.

“So it’s unintentional now [Reggie Miller]? You referenced me as if mines was also unintentional? None of y’all said that during the time. Clarify your point? Would love to know….” Green wrote.

“Because if you’re saying mines was unintentional, there’s a lot of cowards that just went silent? And if you’re saying it’s intentional on my behalf but not here, then I shouldn’t have been referenced. Just curious.”

Steven Adams was on the receiving end of one of Green’s crotch hits and addressed it during an appearance on ESPN’s Zach Lowe on the “Lowe Post” podcast in 2019.

“Ummmmm … (long pause) … that’s a tough one,” Adams said. “It is. That’s a tough one. Nah, nah, he didn’t. I think he wanted to flail — he intentionally wanted to flail — but I don’t think (he thought), ‘Let me just pinpoint, accurate, shin right into old mate’s crown jewels.’ I don’t think he thought that.

“I thought he was like, ‘Ah, there’s contact, flail, bang.’ Twice in the same series (laughing).”

Radio Host Calls for Anthony Davis to be Suspended

Davis addressed the play with Crowder after the game, rolling his eyes at the question.

“It wasn’t intentional,” Davis said. “Jae knows that. He came and told me that he knew it wasn’t intentional. But if you get kicked in that area, I guess it’s an automatic Flagrant 1, no matter what the situation is. I didn’t let it affect me.”

Not everyone was convinced, with Fox Sports Radio host Jason Smith calling for Davis to be suspended.

Anthony Davis: Intentional. It's not even a question… — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) May 26, 2021

“There was absolutely intent. It should have probably been ‘Flagrant 2’ and Anthony Davis gets kicked out of the game,” Smith said. “If they had called a Flagrant 2 there is no defending it because AD clearly goes in and gives that big kick and you know exactly what he was trying to do. There should have been an ejection, and his stat line should have been ‘0,0, and 0.'”

Smith’s guest and FS1 analyst, Ric Bucher, agreed.

“Precedent has been set,” Bucher told Smith. “If Anthony Davis is not suspended for the next game then serious questions will be raised. Like, how did you do it with Draymond on LeBron? I don’t know how you defend that.”

Game 3 between the Suns and Lakers is set for Thursday and there’s no indication Davis will be reprimanded further for the play.

