Draymond Green Ripped for Criticism of Lakers Star LeBron James

Draymond Green is catching heat for some comments he made about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

James put together a massive performance in the Lakers’ play-in victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He led all scorers with 30 points, adding 10 rebounds and six assists. He also played a whopping 45 minutes in the high-pressure contest.

On the most recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the Golden State Warriors‘ outspoken forward was surprised by how tired James looked.

“Bron made some very uncharacteristic passes,” Green said. “He looked gassed at times. I was very shocked at that. … We’ll see how that plays out. … Ultimately, you never gotta question whether LeBron is in shape or not, but he did look a little tired.”

Play

NBA Play-In reaction: Lakers beat Timberwolves w/ Schroder's play + Hawks win | Draymond Green Show Draymond Green reacts to an eventful first day of the NBA Play-In: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks beating Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat + LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Dennis Schroder beating Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a chaotic game. Then, Dray gives his thoughts on the Lakers' upcoming… 2023-04-12T07:15:01Z

James is a supreme athlete who takes incredible care of his body. No matter how much energy he exerts on the court, fatigue is usually not a factor. However, he missed a month with a foot injury and played just eight games following the injury ahead of the play-in.

Green Called Out for Commenting on LeBron James’ Gas Tank

"You're trying to sell your podcast, I got it… It felt out of bounds to me, because LeBron does not deserve that from Draymond… What is Draymond thinking?" Skip Bayless on Draymond Green critiquing LeBron's play-in game performance on his podcastpic.twitter.com/SkQgEW8ADi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2023

Green is a good friend of James and frequently showers him with praise. But the comments on James looking “gassed” caught the ire of some talking heads, including Shannon Sharpe — a noted Lakers backer.

“LeBron James is 38 years of age in Year 20,” Sharpe said on Thursday’s episode of “Undisputed.” “What do you think the likelihood [is] that Draymond Green — he just finished Year 11 — in nine years from now, he’ll be able to play 45 minutes in a game? Not in a church-league game, not in a YMCA game, not even in a pick-up game at Lifetime Fitness will Draymond Green be able to play 45 minutes in a game. … How many guys have ever been able to play 45 minutes in a game at 38 years of age?”

Sharpe’s co-star Skip Bayless went as far as to say that the comments were out of bounds, considering their relationship.

“It felt out-of-bounds to me because LeBron does not deserve that from Draymond, whether it’s right or wrong,” Bayless said. “What is Draymond thinking? There’s just some loyalty here that he is betraying to LeBron.”

Draymond Green Picks Lakers to Beat Memphis

Lakers-Grizzlies series odds are live @FDSportsbook… Lakers +108

Grizzlies -130 Who ya got? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/RBXjf28WQl — br_betting (@br_betting) April 12, 2023

Thanks to their play-in win, the Lakers get the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. The Lakers have had their own run-ins with the Griz but so has Draymond Green, who saw Memphis last year on their way to the title in a heated six-game series.

The Lakers enter the series as the slight underdog (+108) but Green feels like LA is going to be able to pull off the upset.

“I probably should be careful giving somebody some bulletin board material,” Green said. “I think the Lakers will take this series. I think it will be an upset.”

That being said, Green doesn’t think the Lakers will run away with it.

“It’s going to be a very tough series for both teams,” Green said. “It won’t just be tough for Memphis. It won’t be easy for the Lakers. It will be tough for them as well.”

Green and the Warriors will take on the Kings in their playoff series and if they win, would see the Lakers and James in the next round.