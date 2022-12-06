Draymond Green Responds to Lakers Trade Rumors

Over the past few months, the Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves linked with a potential trade with the Golden State Warriors designed to land Draymond Green in purple and gold.

Speaking to Marc J. Spears in an exclusive Q&A for Andscape, Green finally addressed those rumors, revealing that he’s never spoken of a desire to play for the Lakers.

Green, 32, would bring championship experience to the Lakers rotation while also operating as a connector between LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to his experience of being a tertiary star behind two ball-dominant players. However, it’s currently unclear if Green plans to opt-in to the player option on his contract for next season or if he’s planning on hitting unrestricted free agency in the hope of securing some longer-term security, which could certainly play a part in the Lakers decision making when it comes to discussing a potential deal.

Executive Sees Lakers as Potential Landing Spot

In late October, Heavy on Sports NBA Insider Sean Deveney spoke with a Western Conference Executive regarding potential landing spots for Green – either via trade or if he becomes a free agent, with the executive noting that the Lakers appear to be a front runner should they choose to pursue his signature.

The Lakers — everyone knows he is hanging on LeBron’s (anatomy) these days,” the GM said. “It is kind of weird. But it is obvious he wants to play there, and if they pay him, that is where he is going…Maybe he would take a lesser price to play there because being in L.A. would help him after his career. That’s the most likely thing if he leaves the Warriors, though, and it seems like the path is laid now for him to leave,” The executive said.

The Lakers are currently experiencing an uptick in form, which has seen them begin to climb the Western Conference rankings and Anthony Davis begin to throw his hat into the MVP discussions – as such, the Lakers’ need for Green is likely diminished compared to what it was at the start of the season.

Green Prefers to Remain With Warriors

During his interview with Spears, Green also noted that he would prefer to remain with the Warriors moving forward rather than joining a new team – noting that he has been with the franchise for the entirety of his career.

“It’s incredible when you look at the amount of guys who’ve played for only one team…You can look around the NBA right now. There are five guys that’s been on a team for 11 years-plus. We have three of them [along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson]. It’s a very rare thing. There’s 470, 480 players in the NBA? There are five guys that’s been with his team for 11 years plus. That’s amazing. So, you don’t just give that away. So, absolutely I’d be interested in that,” Green said.

Green is averaging 8.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and seven assists per game this season, shooting 31.4% from deep and 55.9% from the field, and while he would undoubtedly be a significant contributor to the Lakers, it’s highly unlikely we see him team up with LeBron on the Golden Coast any time soon.