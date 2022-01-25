‘Panic’ Trade Proposal Has Lakers Landing Former 3-Point Champion

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be heavily involved in trade rumors despite not having many great trade assets. While they’d love to unload Russell Westbrook, it’s unlikely he’ll be movable. The best the team can do is to try to find an impact role player.

The Lakers need spacing and 3-point shooting. Wayne Ellington was supposed to be a sharpshooter for the team but he’s fallen out of the rotation. Malik Monk has been a key offensive player at times but has been streaky. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed a “panic” trade that would send Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to the Houston Rockets for Eric Gordon, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick:

The Lakers need to find some high-level role players who can hit shots, defend and didn’t hit their prime over a decade ago. Even if it means giving up their best trade asset in Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles has to upgrade the supporting cast around LeBron James. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 on Any NFL Playoff Game This Weekend Gordon would be a perfect fit. The 33-year-old is giving Houston 14.8 points and 3.2 assists a night, and his 45.2 percent mark from three is the second-highest in the NBA this season. Giving up Horton-Tucker and Nunn in the deal to make the money work may be a little too much for the Lakers, who should ask for a pair of future second-round picks back in addition to Gordon.

Is This a Fair Deal for Lakers?

Giving up Nunn and Horton-Tucker for Gordon and second-round draft picks is a steep price to pay. Horton-Tucker has been a major disappointment this season but he’s 21-years-old and has shown flashes. Nunn has yet to play this season due to an injury but he averaged 15.0 points a game over his first two seasons. He could be a useful piece for Los Angeles if he ever gets healthy.

Gordon is a proven commodity and he’s healthy. He’s likely an upgrade over what the Lakers have for this season. He’s one of the best 3-point shooters in the league so that will be appealing. The Lakers could get to the point where they just make a move to make a move and hope for the best. That’s not the best strategy for the future but the team is focused on winning now.





Teams Not ‘Biting’ on THT or Nunn

The Lakers’ options are limited so most trade rumors have surrounded Nunn and Horton-Tucker. While both players are young and have shown flashes of being impact players, there’s not a lot of interest in them around the league. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Lakers have been shopping them but haven’t had any luck.

“They’re calling teams offering a future first, Kendrick Nunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who has underwhelmed this season, and no one is biting yet,” O’Connor wrote.

The Lakers appear to be stuck, which isn’t ideal. Luckily, Anthony Davis is nearing his return. That should give them a boost.

