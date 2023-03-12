Former Laker Claps Back at Outspoken Grizzlies’ Star

Since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, Carmelo Anthony has found himself outside the NBA, waiting for another chance to perform in the league.

However, that didn’t stop Anthony from catching an unwarranted mention in a recent press conference where Memphis Grizzlies star Dillion Brooks name-checked him as an unwanted veteran who isn’t trying to help a team win but rather just wants back in the league.

“Who do you want us to sign? Carmelo Anthony? Dwight Howard? Who you wanna sign? Those guys are trying to get back in the league; they’re not trying to hone in on a guy and be a vet…A real vet is Udonis Haslem,” Brooks said.

Following Brooks’ comments, Anthony took to Instagram to clap back at Brooks, telling him to ‘keep me out of it.’

“Please keep me out of it RESPECTFULLY,” Anthony wrote in the comments section.

Anthony last played for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1 assist per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

Lakers Recently Urged to Reunite With Carmelo Anthony

On February 18, Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar wrote an article on why the Lakers should reunite with Anthony and allow him to fill their open 15th roster spot for the remainder of the season.

Carmelo Anthony (17.0 PPG, 50.5 FG%) has been getting BUCKETS for the @Lakers this season! 🏀: LAL/POR

⏰: 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/x1YZYz63f9 — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2021

“With Russell and Beasley, they will be a much better shooting team, but adding Anthony would still help them off the bench. Since the former Syracuse star spent last season with the Lakers, joining the team in the middle of the season would likely be a seamless transition…The instant scoring that Anthony can provide would make him an excellent fit, and he would only be signing a minimum contract which means there would be no long-term risk,” Stinar wrote.

Anthony has proven willing to play a reduced role off the bench in return for being part of a contending roster, and given the injury issues LeBron James is dealing with, and Anthony Davis’ track record of failing to stay healthy, Rob Pelinka could do worse than bringing the veteran back to the Lakers for the final few months of the season.

Lakers Could Target Draymond Green During Off-Season

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the Lakers could emerge as a potential landing spot for Draymond Green this summer, who could potentially become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current season.

Draymond Green has arrived for Warriors-Lakers and ring night 🔥pic.twitter.com/Z3S0CkZWm7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 19, 2022

“Green just turned 33. Ditto for Klay Thompson, who will be entering the final year of his deal next season. Steph turns 35 on March 14,” Favale wrote. “The Warriors have also already recommitted to Poole and Andrew Wiggins. They might be flush, but are they flush enough to carry $24-plus million salaries for five players? Maybe the Warriors gut it out for another year and confront the awkward and tough questions later. Perhaps Green re-signs for cheaper than we think. More likely, maybe Thompson is the one accepting a hometown discount in his next deal. Collateral damage still feels inevitable. That could come in the form of a Poole trade over the summer. But it could—it might—manifest with Green shopping around for more lucrative opportunities than Golden State is prepared to offer. Potential suitors to watch: Houston, Indiana, Lakers.”

Green, 33, shares an agent (Rich Paul) with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis and would bring a winning mentality to the Lakers roster, which has recently had an influx of younger, more athletic players, which Green could help mentor throughout the next few years of his career.