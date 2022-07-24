Former Laker Drops Truth Bomb on LeBron James and Russell Westbrook

Lakers Big Three Recently Spoke

Despite the murmurs of a crumbling relationship, Yahoo Sport’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers big three recently had a phone call with each other, as they look to get on the same page before training camp gets underway.

“The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes reported. “While the uncertainty of Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re joined together in their pursuit of a championship, sources said,” Haynes explained in his July 18 column.

Hopefully, the three superstars were able to bury the hatchet and begin formulating a plan to help the Lakers return to championship contention – but that all starts with health.

Insider Believes Westbrook’s Career is on The Line

Sure, the Lakers star players are starting to discuss how they can best work together next season, but there is still a genuine possibility that Westbrook is gone before opening night.

However, during a June 22 episode of Brian Windhorst’s Hoops Collective, ESPN analyst Tim Bontemps noted that if Westbrook has another season of struggles, it could be his last season in the league.

“He might be out of the league after the Lakers,” Bontemps said on The Hoop Collective podcast.

Still, if Westbrook can bounce back this season, and be the stat-stuffing superstar we’ve all come to know him as, there will certainly be a list of interested parties next summer – when his overly priced contract is no longer an issue front office’s will need to navigate.