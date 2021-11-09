Lakers Coach Offers Feint Praise for Stalwart Veteran Shooter

Two games into the second phase of Wayne Ellington’s Lakers career, and it’s already not looking great for the NBA veteran. There’s plenty of time, of course, and we have to remember that Ellington was out for two-and-a-half weeks with a hamstring injury, but when asked about what he’s seen from Ellington to this point, all coach Frank Vogel could offer was feint praise.

Little wonder. After launching six shots in 8:30 of playing time in his debut last Thursday, Ellington attempted eight shots in 24:53 of time in Saturday’s blowout loss to Portland. He made three of them which can go down as a tentative improvement.





“Another guy trying to learn new teammates and a new system,” Vogel said before Monday’s game against Charlotte, “which is part of why we are not winning more than we are right now. But he’s going to be somebody that really helps us, and it was good that he was just able to play and blow it out in the fourth quarter the other night. He was able to play the whole quarter, see the ball go in a few times. I think anybody coming back form an injury takes a few games to get their legs under them and to get their rhythm and timing right, but when you add that to the fact that we have a lot of new guys, it’s going to be a process.”

Lakers Signed Ellington for a Minimum Deal

Ellington was brought to the Lakers because the team badly needed 3-point shooting, and that has been the consistent feature in Ellington’s 13-year NBA career. He has shot 38.1% from the 3-point arc in that span, and has only had one season in which he was below the league average on long-ball accuracy—when he shot 32.4% from the 3-point line in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

Guys like Monk & Ellington are naturally bad defenders but if they get their offense going they’re gonna contribute on defense especially when they have Bron, AD, & Russ yelling at them demanding them to be decent on defense. Instead Vogel sees them blow a rotation and sits em 🤦🏾‍♂️ — CJ (@CJTheAnalyst) November 7, 2021

Ellington was superb for the Pistons as a shooter last year, making 42.2% of his 3s in 46 games played. He will be 34 this month, though, and health issues remain a concern—Ellington was dogged by a calf injury throughout last season. There is fear that he might be at the end of his rope and may be soon headed for a career exit.

But there’s also hope that he can stay in one piece enough to help the Lakers down the stretch and in the playoffs. The fact that he is healthy at all is a step forward. The Lakers, and especially the backcourt, has been riddled with injuries this year, including now, with LeBron James out because of a stomach muscle problem. Talen Horton-Tucker (who has been cleared for practice), Kendrick Nunn (knee), and Trevor Ariza (knee) are all out , too.

Ellington Could be Left Without Playing Time

One problem for Ellington is the sheer number of guards the Lakers have beyond star point man Russell Westbrook—including reliable veterans like Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo, and promising youngsters like Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. When everyone is healthy, Ellington could be the odd man out and find himself with reduced minutes, if any at all.

But back on Lakers media day in September, Ellington said he relished some competition.