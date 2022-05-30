Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Strong Words for Darvin Ham After Lakers Hiring

Thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers‘ front office and ownership aren’t very high right now but they finally made a move that fans are happy with. Former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham doesn’t have any experience as a head coach but he’s been one of the top assistants in the league for years and could be the right guy to fix the team. LeBron James has already voiced his support for Ham, which is the biggest endorsement he can get.

One of the biggest selling points for Ham was that he was a former player who knows how to talk to current players. He spent the last four years coaching two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers fans will love what the superstar had to say about the coach.

“I’m so happy for him,” Giannis told ESPN. “He’s the right fit for them. He keeps it real with you. No BS at all. It’s about damn time. He deserves it more than anyone.”

Giannis is one of the best players, if not the best, in the NBA. If he believes that Ham is ready to be a head coach, that will resonate with the Lakers players.

Ham ‘Blew the Lakers’ Away

The Lakers have not had success replacing Phil Jackson as head coach. Ham will be the sixth full-time head coach the team has hired since the Hall of Famer retired. Frank Vogel had the most success out of any of the six but he couldn’t even last more than three seasons despite winning a championship.

The Lakers are taking a gamble on Ham due to his lack of head coaching experience. He was able to win over the front office during his meetings with the team. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Ham “blew the Lakers away with his understanding of X’s and O’s.” If the coach is great with X’s and O’s while also being a leader and motivator for his players, the team may have hit a home run.

Ham Has a Tough Job Ahead of Him

From Ham’s perspective, he’s also taking a huge risk. The Lakers’ head coaching job arguably has more spotlight than any other head coaching job in the NBA. The team isn’t exactly patient and will expect instant success. Ham has more time since he received a four-year contract but he’ll have to at least show signs in his first season.

Next season won’t be easy. The Lakers’ roster is a mess and Anthony Davis and LeBron have had a hard time staying healthy. Plus, it remains to be seen what will happen with Russell Westbrook. It’s looking like the team will consider keeping him, which could make Ham’s job impossible this season. There’s still a lot that needs to happen for him to be set up for success. The Lakers appear to trust Ham and are excited about his potential as a head coach. That’s a step in the right direction.

