Giannis Antetokounmpo Wanted Bucks to Land Lakers Guard: Report

After months and months of speculation, Giannis Antetokounmpo is off the market. He decided to sign a long-term deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. While it always seemed like he could end up staying, they definitely had to win him over to seal the deal.

If the team didn’t land Jrue Holiday and try to land Bogdan Bogdanovic, it’s very possible that Giannis decides to test free agency next offseason. One move that helped convince the “Greek Freak” to stay was his team’s pursuit of Dennis Schroder, who ended up getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brian Windhorst and Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN reported that Giannis wanted Schroder and wanted to make sure the Bucks at least tried to get him:

When Dennis Schroder was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Antetokounmpo wanted reassurance from afar that even if the Bucks didn’t land the Oklahoma City Thunder guard, they had at least made a valiant effort.

Obviously, Schroder landed with the Lakers but it appears Milwaukee at least tried to make a deal. Schroder is very good but Holiday is the better overall player so the Bucks might be better off. If they had landed both, that would’ve definitely helped their chances of winning the East.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Lakers Newsletter!

Will Schroder Start for the Lakers?

With the news that the Bucks wanted Schroder, it’s even better the Lakers were able to land him. However, things could get complicated with the veteran guard. He has been very honest about the fact he wants to start this year. He was one of the best bench players in the league last year but doesn’t want to keep filling that role.

It’s not that Schroder isn’t worthy of starting. He’s definitely got the skill to thrive in that role. The problem is that he’s a point guard. LeBron James filled that role for the Lakers last season and almost won an MVP. Schroder is good but he’s not anywhere near LeBron level. Having him start could lessen LeBron’s impact.

LeBron James Doesn’t Mind Changing Role

Despite being arguably one of the two best players of all-time, LeBron is surprisingly selfless when it comes to how he’s used on the court. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. If that requires Schroder to take over some of his duties, LeBron is open to it.

“Every year causes for whatever that challenge presents itself,” LeBron told reporters on Tuesday. “So, if it presents to me to be the primary ball-handler and also try to lead the league in assists or to make sure I am being at the forefront of getting guys involved, then I can take that responsibility every single action. If our team doesn’t need that this year, then that’s absolutely fine as well.”

LeBron has already proven all that he needs to prove. The only thing that really helps his legacy is winning more championships. If that requires him letting others run the offense, it sounds like he’s willing to give up some control.

READ NEXT: Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Takes Shot at Anthony Davis Over Expensive New Car

