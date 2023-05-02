Grizzlies Make Final Decision on Dillon Brooks’ Future After Losing to Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies have made a final decision on Dillon Brooks’ future after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs in six games.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Grizzlies won’t bring Brooks back.

“The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania reported on May 2. “After his tumultuous end to the season, Brooks was told about the Grizzlies’ decision to move on in exit meetings with team officials in recent days, those sources said. Memphis and Brooks discussed in exit meetings that it’s best for both sides to have a fresh start, sources added.”

Brooks had a poor series against the Lakers. He averaged only 10.5 points while shooting 31.2% from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc. The Oregon product also talked too much trash to Lakers superstar LeBron James, calling the four-time MVP “old” after the Grizzlies won Game 2.

“Brooks’ first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers was considered to be a breaking point,” Charania reported. “In the span of the Grizzlies’ series loss in six games, he called LeBron James, the Lakers’ best player and a four-time NBA champion, ‘old,’ ‘tired,’ and suggested he was not as good as he used to be. Brooks punched James in the groin area in Game 3, earning an ejection. He missed a defensive assignment to help on James on the game-tying basket in Game 4, and then gave up a critical basket to James in overtime of that loss. Brooks also chose not to speak to the media after three of the losses in the series, resulting in a $25,000 fine by the NBA.”

Brooks becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has career averages of 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Lakers Didn’t Even Guard Dillon Brooks on the Perimeter

The Lakers didn’t even guard Brooks on the perimeter since the 27-year-old isn’t a good shooter. Los Angeles was more focused on Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane.

“The Lakers also left Brooks open during the series and dared him to shoot, using the extra defender to keep All-Star Ja Morant from driving or to blitz Desmond Bane on the perimeter,” Charania wrote. “Brooks shot 31.2 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from 3-point land in the series while averaging 10.5 points and shooting nearly 13 shots per game.”

Brooks is considered one of the dirtiest players in the NBA. Along with hitting James in the groin in Game 3 of the Grizzlies-Lakers series, Brooks has also gotten into it with other stars in the league.

“Brooks also earned a suspension for striking Gary Payton II in the head in the playoffs last year, causing him to be suspended for a game against the Golden Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals,” Charania wrote. “Brooks also hit Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell in the groin this season, which started a fight against Cleveland. Memphis did make contract extension offers to Brooks early in the season, which were rejected and led to the end of talks, sources said.”

Draymond Green Knows How Good the Lakers Are

The Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals and Dubs forward Draymond Green knows how good the purple and gold are.

“They’re playing very good basketball,” Green said. “D’Angelo at the point, Austin Reaves — whichever one you consider the point guard — they both have a lot of ball-handling responsibilities. Austin Reaves has been playin’ lights out for the past two and a half months. D’Angelo Russell found his stroke those last couple games against Memphis. Rui Hachimura has been playin’ great basketball. Jarred Vanderbilt, swiss army knife, does it all. Obviously, you got LeBron James at the four, goes without saying. Anthony Davis at the five, goes without saying. Troy Brown comin’ off the bench. Rui’s been comin’ off the bench as well, giving these guys great minutes. Malik Beasley comin’ in shootin’. Hadn’t found his stroke, but he’s a shooter and you gotta respect that, and at any moment, you know he can get goin’.

“They are a complete team. The vibes around the team is great. They play a really good brand of basketball. They defend. They present some challenges on the offensive end as well. It’ll be up to us to meet that force with force. You know they’re gonna rebound the basketball. They’ve done that incredibly well.”