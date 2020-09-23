Nuggets Star Jamal Murray Shades Lakers With Bold Statement

The Denver Nuggets avoided a 3-0 hole in the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, holding off a mighty fourth-quarter charge from the Los Angeles Lakers for a 114-106 victory.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray turned in one of his most complete stat lines of the postseason, dropping 28 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds. He also delivered some spicy postgame comments that will get the Lakers attention.

“We feel like we should be up 2-1 right now to be honest,” Murray told reporters after the game. “But we are just going to move on to Game 4.”

He might have a point. The Nuggets nearly took Game 2, but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Anthony Davis saved the day for the Lakers. Denver was on the verge of another collapse in Game 3, but a burst from Murray — including two late 3s — saved the day.

Nuggets Embracing Underdog Role in Postseason

Murray stepped up late to help the Nuggets seal the victory late and his attacks to the rim in the early going helped his teammates get open looks. He had some help, too. Jerami Grant scored a playoff-high 26 in the win, while Monte Morris added 14 off the bench in just 20 minutes.

“I’m just trying to be aggressive,” Murray said. “Be aggressive with my shot. Be aggressive going to the rim.”

The Nuggets came back from 3-1 down their last two series, and are trying to make things easier this time around. But they’re still long shots to take out the top-seeded Lakers. Prior to Game 3, Vegas Insider had the Lakers at -10,000 to win the series — meaning you’d have to bet $10,000 to win $100. The Nuggets don’t mind the underdog role. It’s become familiar this postseason.

“Everybody always has us packing our backs and leaving, but we’re not ready to go,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, per the Denver Post. “For some reason, we love this bubble. I can’t explain it. This team loves the bubble.”

The Lakers aren’t as convinced the Nuggets can pull themselves back into it.

“We’re still up 2-1. We have control of the series,” Lakers forward Anthony Davis said. “We just got to come out in Game 4 and play our style of basketball.”

However, he added: “This team you have to put them away. You can’t expect them to just go away.”

LeBron James Not Upset Over Jamal Murray Elbow to Face

Murray was called for a Flagrant 1 when he hit LeBron James in the chin with his elbow while playing defense. While it might have looked bad — albeit a little embellished — James had no hard feelings in the postgame.

“I don’t think it was blatant, but I don’t know his mindset,” James said. “I don’t think he did it on purpose. I was cool with the ruling. I was okay with them saying a Flagrant 1. I ain’t here to fight.”

What the Lakers were not happy with was their effort through three quarter, forcing them to try to erase an 18-point deficit in the fourth.

“I thought Denver played with great energy throughout the game,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. “We didn’t match it early. We matched it late. They are a great basketball team so credit them for the win.”

Game 4 of the series is scheduled for Thursday from the bubble.

