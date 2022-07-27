Lakers Ink Versatile Summer League Standout to Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Summer League standout Jay Huff to an Exhibit 10 deal, which will give him a chance to earn a spot with the team during training camp.

The Lakers made the move official on Wednesday with a press release. Huff played in the G League last season with the South Bay Lakers last season, appearing and starting in 28 games. Huff averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.4 blocks while shooting 64.1 percent from the field. He appeared in four games for the Lakers but didn’t put up any stats of note in his limited playing time.

Huff, 24, is a unique prospect for the Lakers and could earn himself a roster spot thanks to his unique skill set and LA’s lack of proven depth at the position.

While Anthony Davis will likely see a chunk of time at center, Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones will be relied on as the true big men on the roster.

Jay Huff Tweaked Shot in Offseason

Huff was limited to only a pair of games during Summer League due to health and safety protocols but left an impression. He averaged 10.5 points and three blocked shots per game, also connecting on 50% of his 3-pointers, hitting four of eight shots from beyond the arc.

Huff said during Summer League in San Francisco that he made some tweaks to his jumper and feels like it has made him a more consistent shooter.

“I made a little tweak to my shot. I moved it over, out of my face a little bit,” Huff said on July 3. “I feel like it’s made my shot more consistent. It’s something I’ve worked with a lot. Shoutout to Bob McKinnon. I worked with him a lot this offseason. And just in general that’s something I feel like the coaches have been encouraging me to do so that’s been great.”

Huff’s ability to stretch the floor and as a rim protector could make him a valuable and unique addition for the Lakers.

“I have a simple game. I shoot threes, I catch lobs, and I block shots,” Huff said. “Everything else I’ve been trying to improve, but that’s all stuff that I feel like I just need to keep doing at a high level.”

Lakers Have Added Other Young Pieces to Roster

The Lakers were blasted last year for bringing in some aging pieces but appear to have bought into starting a youth movement. The team brought in former first-round picks Lonnie Walker IV (23) and Troy Brown Jr. (22) were nice additions with NBA experience

The team signed guard Javante McCoy and forward Fabian White Jr. to Exhibit-10 contracts previously. Undrafted rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are currently holding down the Lakers’ two-way contract spots.

The Lakers have been involved in some rampant trade rumors but head coach Darvin Ham was clear that he’s happy with the roster that’s currently assembled.

“We love everyone on our roster,” Ham said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “And until you’re not on our roster, you’re ours and we’re going to try to get better with the group that we have. That’s just the bottom line of it.”