Lakers Among Favorites to Swing Bombshell Trade for MVP Finalist

After another early playoff exit for the Philadelphia 76ers, it could be time for the team to start thinking about making some big changes. Clearly, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid don’t work well together. The former has serious issues with his game while the latter is consistently injured.

The 76ers may have to make a choice between which player they want to build around going forward. Common sense would suggest Embiid is the better bet. He finished second in MVP voting this season and is easily one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. However, that doesn’t mean that Philadelphia won’t consider trading the star big man. According to BetOnline.ag, the Los Angeles Lakers could be a team to watch in a possible Embiid trade as they have the fourth-best odds in the league to land him, via Ryan Ward.

Odds have also surfaced on potential destinations if Joel Embiid gets traded, via @betonline_ag: Blazers – 2/1

Rockets – 5/2

Warriors – 3/1

LAKERS – 4/1

T’Wolves – 5/1

Pacers – 6/1

Pelicans – 7/1 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 21, 2021

Pairing Anthony Davis and Embiid together would give the Lakers the best frontcourt in the NBA. It’s something that could work considering Davis played well with DeMarcus Cousins during their time together in New Orleans.

Is There Any Way Lakers Could Trade for Embiid?

As exciting as it would be to see Embiid on a team with LeBron James and Davis, it would not be easy to pull off. First, the big man would have to want out of Philadelphia. The team isn’t going to willingly trade him, he’s just too good. Now, he could be starting to sour on the team after another early playoff exit. He’s heading into his eighth year in the NBA and continues to deal with injuries.

Embiid’s career likely won’t span as long as LeBron’s has. He could start thinking about trying to win championships now. Joining the Lakers would almost certainly make them title favorites for years to come. With all that said, it’s hard to see any kind of deal happening. The 76ers would want a haul for Embiid and that’s not something Los Angeles can offer. He is set to hit free agency after two more seasons. He could force his way out over the course of the next two years. If that doesn’t happen, the Lakers won’t have a realistic shot at him unless he does end up making it to free agency.





Should the Lakers Take a Look at Ben Simmons?

At this point, it’s clear the 76ers should’ve dealt Ben Simmons previously. He had a horrific performance against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. He’s an elite defender but is borderline useless on offense at times. The fact that Embiid and Simmons don’t really get along should lead to Philadelphia moving on from the guard before he loses all value.

Notably, Simmons is represented by Klutch Sports, which also represents LeBron and Davis. That would make Los Angeles a pretty logical landing spot for him. However, he’s not worth all the money the Lakers would have to pay him. The defense hasn’t been their problem. The fact that nobody can consistently shoot on the team has been the biggest issue. Simmons is one of the worst shooters in the NBA. Adding him to an already bad shooting team wouldn’t make any sense. Simmons is talented but the Lakers should want nothing to do with him right now.

