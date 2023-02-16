Lakers Have Chance to Land LeBron’s Former $120 Million All-Star Teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers could have a chance to make a run at LeBron James’ former teammate Kevin Love as the five-time All-Star has agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Love was in the final months of his four-year, $120 million contract and was initially slated to become a free agent this upcoming offseason.

The veteran had a $28.9 million salary this season but will now sign a more team-friendly deal with a new franchise. If the Lakers have an interest in making a run at Love, the team will have plenty of competition, including fending off the Heat.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, with the Miami Heat expected to emerge as a suitor for the five-time All-Star should the sides finalize parting ways, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania and Jason Lloyd wrote for The Athletic on February 16, 2023.

“…Love, 34, battled through a thumb injury earlier in the season and was removed from the Cavaliers’ rotation in recent weeks, clearing the way for him and the organization to begin discussions on a potential buyout arrangement that allows him to seek a better playing opportunity.

“…Love was acquired by the Cavs in the summer of 2014 shortly after LeBron James returned to Cleveland. James personally called Love and recruited him to join together in Cleveland in pursuit of a championship. Love is the last remaining piece to the Cavs’ 2016 title team. He agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension in the weeks after James left for Los Angeles in 2018.”

Kevin Love: ‘I Feel So Fortunate My Career Intersected With LeBron’s’

Play

Kevin Love tells Pardon My Take How it Felt to get Subtweeted by Lebron THIS. LEAGUE. Listen to the full Podcast: apple.co/pardonmytake Follow on TikTok: @pardonmytake Follow on Twitter: twitter.com/PardonMyTake Follow on Instagram: instagram.com/pardonmytake/ Follow on Twitch: twitch.tv/pardonmytake PMT MERCH: store.barstoolsports.com/collections/pardon-my-take Check out Barstool Sports for more: barstoolsports.com Follow Barstool Sports here: Facebook: facebook.com/barstoolsports Twitter: twitter.com/barstoolsports Instagram: instagram.com/barstoolsports 2020-09-03T13:30:03Z

Love is far removed from playing at the All-Star level he was at with both the Timberwolves and Cavs. Yet, the big man can still be a contributor on a potential contender adding championship experience to his next team. Love averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 35.4% from long range in 20 minutes per game during 41 appearances with Cleveland this season.

Would Love have an interest in reuniting with James in Los Angeles? Love recently penned a heartfelt message for the Associated Press on his tenure with James in Cleveland emphasizing that he was “so fortunate” to play with the superstar.

“I feel so fortunate my career intersected with LeBron’s,” Love detailed on February 8. “Everybody that he touches, especially if you have that opportunity to be within his orbit or his gravitational pull, whether it’s covering him as a media member or me playing with him in very special years, especially here and because of what he means to Northeast Ohio, that is definitely something that is not lost on me.”

Will the L.A. Lakers Pass on Signing Kevin Love?

Play

Video Video related to lakers have chance to land lebron’s former $120 million all-star teammate 2023-02-16T10:14:45-05:00

According to Charania, the Heat are in the driver’s seat to land Love, meaning the Lakers would need to act quickly in order to have a chance at the big man. Would the Lakers want to make a run at Love or prefer to stick with their new-look roster?

Los Angeles traded away Thomas Bryant in large part because of the new-found frontcourt depth the team has following their recent deals. The Lakers may prefer to develop young players like Mo Bamba and Jarred Vanderbilt instead of bringing Love to Hollywood. James’ presence on the Lakers makes L.A. a logical potential landing spot for Love, but it will require general manager Rob Pelinka to make a move before the former All-Star signs with Miami or another contender.