Lakers Linked to Potential Signing of 5-Time All Star in 2024

This upcoming season for the Los Angeles Lakers could get ugly. With the news that Kevin Durant will be staying with the Brooklyn Nets this season, any chance of the team trading for Kyrie Irving is likely dead. He was the one player potentially available that could’ve at least given them a chance to contend.

The Lakers will always have a puncher’s chance as long as they have Anthony Davis and LeBron James but it’ll take herculean efforts from both of them this year if the team can’t further improve the roster. LeBron recently committed to the Lakers by signing a contract extension. The team may have to look to future years to truly compete.

Klay Thompson loves the Golden State Warriors and there’s no reason he’d ever want to leave. That said, he’s from Los Angeles and his father played for the Lakers. Perhaps he’d want to go home for the last years of his career. One Western Conference executive spoke to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney and he believes it’s possible.

“That would be fun, if he could play out the rest of his career where his dad won a ring,” the executive said of Thompson. “Not sure he would leave the Bay Area if he did not have to but if he had to pick a place, it’s a good bet he’d want to go to L.A. If they were to keep LeBron and (Anthony Davis) together and add Klay, it is a mix that makes a lot of sense as long as Klay can continue to be a plus defender and a 40% 3-point guy.”

Won’t Be Easy to Pry Thompson From Warriors

Thompson has had opportunities to go to the Lakers but has decided to stick with the Warriors. That’s been the right decision as he’s won four championships and has likely put together a Hall of Fame resume. He also has a great relationship with teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green. There’s no reason for him to leave despite his ties to Los Angeles.

The Warriors are also still the premier team in the NBA. They just won another title and will be among the favorites to win again this season. It’s not like he’s far from his hometown as the Warriors are also in California. It’s hard to see a future in which Thompson willingly leaves Golden State for any team.

What Would It Take for Thompson to Leave Warriors?

While Thompson won’t willingly leave the Warriors, it’s possible that the team may not have a need for anymore. He’s had some bad injuries in recent years and is 32 now. His prime could pass him up quicker than other players. The Warriors also have Jordan Poole who does a lot of what Thompson does but is younger and cheaper.

Thompson is a perfect fit with LeBron and Davis. He’s still one of the best shooters in the NBA, which is exactly what the Lakers need. He’s not a free agent for two more years but Davis and LeBron will likely still be in Los Angeles. The idea of coming home and playing with two future Hall of Famers has to at least be somewhat appealing if he’s no longer wanted by the Warriors.

