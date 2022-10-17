5-Time All-Star Could Sign With Lakers, per Exec: ‘He Is a West Coast Guy’

Despite the fact that LeBron James has yet to show signs of slowing down, the Los Angeles Lakers need to have plans for the future to prepare for his inevitable decline. However, while he is playing at a high level, that team needs to do what it can to win. That will require the Lakers to continue trying to lure top free agents to Los Angeles.

One name who has consistently been linked to the team has been Klay Thompson. The guard has never shown interest in leaving the Golden State Warriors but that could be out of his hands soon. He has two years left on his contract and the emergence of Jordan Poole coupled with his well-documented injury issues could mean that he’s nearing his end with Golden State. Thompson’s father Mychael played for the Lakers and the guard grew up watching the team. Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney spoke to an anonymous Western Conference executive who believes that Los Angeles could be appealing to Thompson when he eventually hits free agency.

“The big question is Klay Thompson. He does not want to leave there,” the executive told Deveney. “Would he sign a bargain deal to stay? He is 32, he will have two years left on his deal. He has made plenty of money. He grew up in Portland but he was around the Lakers. He is a West Coast guy for sure so the Clippers or Lakers, or the Blazers, that could be next for him. No one is trading for that contract ($84 million in the next two years) but he could sign a cheap deal to be where he wants to finish up his career.”

Would Thompson Actually Leave the Warriors?

Thompson has cemented himself as one of the greatest players in Warriors history. He’s spent his entire career with the team and won four championships. He’s got a great relationship with star teammate Steph Curry and he’ll likely have a jersey retired someday.

Unfortunately, Thompson might not be the same player anymore. He missed two full seasons due to a torn ACL and then an Achilles tendon injury. That limited him to just 32 games last season. There’s also the fact that the Warriors may not have the means to keep Thompson. They just handed massive contract extensions to Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green is also due for a new contract. The Warriors have some tough decisions facing them and it’s possible that Thompson is an eventual causality unless he’s willing to take a significant pay cut.

Comeback Season! Klay Thompson's BEST 2021-22 Warriors Highlights Comeback season. Ring season. Take a look back at the best of the best from Klay Thompson's 2021-22 season with the Golden State Warriors! 2022-07-20T16:14:22Z

Thompson Would Be Great Fit With Lakers

Though Thompson’s age and injury history are a concern, there’s no denying he’s the exact type of player the Lakers need with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The team has been desperate for a three-and-D star and Thompson is one of the best in the league in that role. He doesn’t need the ball in his hand and doesn’t have a huge ego.

He’ll be 34 when he is able to hit free agency and his elite defensive ability will likely be gone. However, he should still be a knockdown shooter. If he’s available and willing to take a reasonable contract, Thompson makes a lot of sense in Los Angeles.