Grizzlies Starter & Pistons Sharpshooter Emerge as Lakers Trade Fits

The Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of time before the March 25 trade deadline but it’s never too early to start thinking about upgrading the roster. The Lakers don’t really have any glaring holes right now. They were able to fix a lot of their shortcomings in the offseason.

That said, the team is likely to at least poke around to see their option. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson and Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington could be potential fits for the Lakers.

“Anderson would give the Lakers a playmaking forward off the bench who can defend multiple positions, and Ellington is knocking down 37.0 percent of his threes for the Detroit Pistons this season,” Swartz wrote.

“The Lakers don’t have any critical needs and should simply be looking to add depth.”

The Lakers are in a really good spot right now but it would be wise to see what’s out there.

Anderson or Ellington a Better Fit?

Anderson is now in his seventh season in the NBA and has earned a starting spot with the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s currently averaging 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds a game, which are both career-highs. He’s not much of a shooter as he only averages 31% from the 3-point line over his career. However, he’s a capable defender and solid scorer, but it’s hard to imagine he’d see a lot of minutes if he got traded to the Lakers.

Ellington has been around a lot longer than Anderson and is currently in his 12th season in the NBA. He’s played for nine different teams, including a brief stint with the Lakers in the 2014-2015 season. Ellington is a career 38% 3-point shooter and would give Los Angeles some more firepower. He’s more accustomed to a bench role than Anderson so that would likely make him a better fit. He’s only started 169 of 687 career games in the NBA.

Lakers Could Also Explore Free Agency

It won’t be particularly easy for the Lakers to make a trade. They don’t have many assets and they also don’t have cap space. If the team is planning on adding more pieces, it’s likely to be in free agency. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA could soon allow teams to add expand the roster. It’s unclear what the roster expansion might look like right now but it’s possible that teams would at least be able to add one more player to the roster.

If that’s the case, the Lakers will look at their options. Right now, the market is pretty thin but the buyout market could look strong after the trade deadline. Los Angeles could look to bring back a familiar face like JR Smith or Dion Waiters. Neither man had much of a role during the NBA Bubble last season but both were good guys in the locker room and brought a lot of energy to the bench.

