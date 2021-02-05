Lakers Forward Kyle Kuzma Draws Unlikely Praise From Rival

Kyle Kuzma has stepped up his game and embraced his role on the Los Angeles Lakers this season, resulting in some big names around the league are taking notice.

Kuzma put up quite the stat line in 25 minutes, scoring 11 points to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Sure, those aren’t otherworldly numbers, but as Warriors star Draymond Green put it, Kuzma is doing what’s best for the team.

“Kuz now play winning basketball,” Green wrote on Twitter during Thursday’s game. “Amazing growth in that area.”

Green is a player that can’t be judged by his final numbers in the box score and finds multiple ways to impact a game. He’s in a shooting slump, averaging just 5 points per game, but his head coach Steve Kerr still values what Green brings to the table.

“I don’t think I need anything more from Draymond,” Kerr said recently. “I think his engagement has been great. He really is doing a great job leading the team. He’s very vocal in film sessions. He’s vocal in trying to lead a group of guys in how to become a team. When he is on the floor, he’s been active. He helps our defense a ton.”

Frank Vogel Says Kyle Kuzma Has Bought In

The Lakers were crowned champions last season, but Kuzma did not have the easiest of years. He shifted to the bench after logging some big minutes in his first few seasons, was a topic of trade rumors and was even the target of a petition during the playoffs that said he shouldn’t get a ring.

But Kuzma has looked very much like a new man this season on the court, which his head coach Frank Vogel recently recognized.

“There is no doubt that he’s taken another step,” Vogel told reporters. “(He’s shown) the mindset of buying into the role with this team, this Anthony and LeBron team, of being a dirty work guy and a guy that can carry the load offensively at times, but really someone that can impact the game in more ways than scoring.”

Kyle Kuzma is Motivated by His Haters

Kuzma has really stepped on the defensive end and takes pride in shutting down opponents. Many were critical of Kuzma’s effort on that side of the court and he recently trolled those haters on social media, commenting on a clip of him smothering Hawks star Trae Young and coming away with a steal.

kuz not having it. haha. i love it. pic.twitter.com/nrVaDAEADC — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) February 2, 2021

Kuzma talked about being the Lakers “third-best player” last season, not necessarily the third option.

“Everybody makes a big deal out of me trying to be the third option, and to me, our team is not built like that,” Kuzma said in the Orlando bubble. “I think for me, my way to make that super impact is trying to be the third-best player, and that’s from the standpoint of trying to lock guys up, play with energy because that’s my strength, just try to give myself to the team and try to play hard.

“I’ve noticed with just trying to do that has really allowed me to flourish.”

While he’s got more competition for that title this year with the likes of Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell on the roster, he’s taken a huge step in the right direction.

