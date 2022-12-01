LeBron James Hints at Major Role Change For Lakers

On Wednesday, November 30, the Los Angeles Lakers got back to winning ways by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109.
Speaking to the media following the game, LeBron James hinted at his willingness to take a step back in his offensive role, if it allows Anthony Davis to continue being a dominant force for the Lakers moving forward.
“We won a championship together. I think this is what, year four for us? I think, Maybe? I don’t need to have a talk with AD about if I come back you need to defer. No. AD be AD, and we’ll figure it out around him. I’ll figure it out, I’m ok with that, and I can do that. But, we’re gonna keep the ball in AD’s hands, and when he’s rebounding like he did tonight, he’s blocking shots, super engaged. It’s our job as a lot of the ball handlers, mine, Dias, Austin, Russ, to get him the ball, and we did that tonight,” LeBron said.
LeBron’s comments came after Davis put in another incredible performance, dropping 27 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, blocking three shots, dishing out two assists, and garnering a steal in 29 minutes of gameplay.
LeBron Has Been Urged to Accept a Role Change
On a November 22 episode of Heavy on Sports’ Postin’ Up with Keith Smith & Adam Taylor, Smith shared his belief that the Lakers would be best served if LeBron willingly took a step back in the team’s offense.
“I think the Lakers if they wanna be the team they wanna be, not just this year, but over the next couple of years, LeBron has to start to ‘alright, this is AD’s team now,’ and start to take that step back. And then, he can still be LeBron when you need him to be. But, the important part will be, if you only need him to be LeBron once outta every four or five games, that’s better than him trying to be old-school LeBron, two, three, four nights out of four. That’s where I think, you’ve gotta really let him start to use AD,” Smith said.
Even as the Lakers’ second option, LeBron could still be a significant impact maker for his team, although it would ensure there is less pressure placed on his shoulders throughout the regular season, and that could help manage his minutes better to ensure he’s healthy once the post-season eventually gets underway.
Stephen A. Smith Wants Davis to be Aggressive
Speaking on a November 29 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith implored Davis to continue being aggressive on offense, and avoid deferring the ball to LeBron when possible.
“The way Anthony Davis has been playing, how the hell do you take two shots in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers?… Remember, he wants to be the number one option. Remember, it’s something he’s demanded. Remember, it’s something that the Lakers have openly and publicly have acquiesced to…For me, I look at Anthony Davis, and I’m saying ‘Ok, you wanna be that man? Demand the damn ball, get into some people’s faces, tell them to stop messing around and give you the damn ball,” Smith said.