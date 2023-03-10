Lakers’ LeBron James & Jeanie Buss Went Head-To-Head At Trade Deadline: Sources

When the Los Angeles Lakers were struggling throughout the first half of the season, there was constant chatter surrounding their roster and a perceived need to make some trades.

Apparently, that chatter wasn’t confined to social media, either. As according to a Western Conference GM, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, both LeBron James and Jeanie Buss were going head-to-head behind the scenes over what moves the Lakers should make.

“They were really not going to trade any of their draft picks, the 2027 or the 2029 pick, that was the order,” The GM said,” And it set up a sort-of Jeanie Buss vs. LeBron and other players situation, where the players are saying, give away these picks for Bojan Bogdanovic and the front office is saying, you guys can hardly finish 10th as it is, why are we going to sacrifice the rest of our future? But you have to give Pelinka credit because he found the middle way, he brought in some impact players who are still in their 20s. He could sell it to LeBron as, hey, we upgraded the talent, which they did. And he could sell it to Jeanie as, hey, we are adding guys who are better than anyone we’d probably get in 2027. Rob has made a lot of mistakes there, but the deadline was a win for him.”

Eventually, the Lakers did opt to make some deals at (and around) the February 9 trade deadline, bringing in Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and D’Angelo Russell to help add some versatility to their rotation.

LeBron James Accused of Using Performance Enhancers

In a recent episode of the Flagrant 2 podcast, UFC legend Chael Sonnen made the shocking claim that LeBron uses a performance-enhancing drug known as EPO, with both he and the Lakers superstar ‘sharing a drug guy.’

“If the world understood what LeBron did. Like other basketball players will hear what LeBron does go, ‘yeah, but that doesn’t matter,’…If you knew what these performance enhancers did, then you would know why it does matter…we have the same drug guy, and I know exactly what he’s doing…EPO matters; it’s the reason why LeBron takes it. EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you endurance all game long; you can shoot in the fourth quarter just the way you shot in the first. It’s the king of performance enhancers. EPO is king,” Chael Sonnen said.

LeBron, 38, is currently averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 50.1% from the field and 30.8% from the perimeter, and has never been reported to of failed a drug test by the NBA – which they do frequently.

LeBron ‘Has Been Disappointed’ With Anthony Davis

While Rob Pelinka managed to find a middle ground between LeBron and Buss at the trade deadline, the pair could be on course for a new battle, as according to Colin Cowher, who was speaking on a March 8 episode of ‘The Colin Cowherd Podcast,’ the veteran star is reportedly ‘disappointed’ with Anthony Davis.

“I think there is a feeling, LeBron feels like he kind of needs him [Davis] for at least this year, because I had been told- in the last year- there are times LeBron is disappointed,” Cowherd said. “He came in post-bubble out of shape. It was his turn to sort of triumphantly take the team when LeBron’s missing. AD’s often not playing as well.”

Davis has been unstoppable at times this season and is currently averaging 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 56.3% from the field; however, his injury issues over the past few seasons have led many to believe he isn’t the star to take over the Lakers once LeBron eventually calls time on his career.