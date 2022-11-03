Lakers LeBron James Makes Shocking Revelation Following 20-Point Game

On November 2, the Los Angeles Lakers recorded their second victory of the season, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 117-120.

As you would expect, LeBron James played a significant role for the Lakers, providing his team with 20 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks while shooting 39.1% from the field. However, following the game, as LeBron spoke with the press in his post-game media conference, the veteran superstar revealed that he was playing with a cold, and was far from 100% on the night.

LeBron James (20 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast) said he's been sick and in bed since Sunday after the game and will return to rest after the presser. pic.twitter.com/V54lOykbtd — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 3, 2022

“I’ve been better. Today was the first day I got out of bed since Sunday night, since after the game. Something going around, and it hit me pretty good. Hurt me to my soul to miss the Halloween party with all my guys on Monday. Didn’t know if I was going to have enough energy today, but, you know, try to mash up something to help us win the game, whatever I can, so. But, as soon as I leave here, I’m going right back to the bed for sure,” LeBron said.

Considering the impact that LeBron made throughout the game, it would appear that his illness didn’t affect his ability to be a viable star for the Lakers to lean on, however, it would explain his 0-of-7 night from beyond the perimeter.

LeBron Heaps Praise on Zion Williamson

One of the brighter spots of any contest between a healthy version of both the Lakers and Pelicans is witnessing LeBron and Zion Williamson going head-to-head. While they’re certainly different players, you can’t help but get the feeling that we’re witnessing some form of passing of the torch.

During his post-game press conference, LeBron spoke glowingly of Zion, noting how the young forward is one of the better players in the NBA already, and will only continue to improve.

LeBron on Zion: “I love everything about the kid” after Lakers defeat Pelicans 120-117 in OT LeBron on Zion: “I love everything about the kid” after Lakers defeat Pelicans 120-117 in OT 2022-11-03T06:11:42Z

“I love everything about the kid. I mean, I understand exactly, some of the things he’s going through, being a number one pick, and everybody’s saying ‘you should be this, you should be that you’re the face of the franchise, you’ve gotta do this, you’ve gotta do that.’ Then, when you’re not playing, you know, they’re like ‘is he gonna be this, is he gonna be that?’ I mean, the kid has done nothing but keep his head down and keep pushing…He’s in great shape right now, a great talent, something we’ve never seen, a talent of his size, his speed, his athleticism. Just like a Giannis. Just like a Barkley, or Shaq. Just certain talents that come into our league that you’ve just never seen before,” LeBron said.

Zion finished the contest with 27 points, five rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 52.4% from the field on 11-of-21 shooting.

Anthony Davis Excited by Lakers’ Recent Form

After starting the season 0-and-5, the Lakers have strung to consecutive victories together, and have looked like a much more cohesive unit during those games. Speaking to the media following their November 2 win, Anthony Davis discussed his optimism moving forwards, noting how things are starting to click for the Western Conference team.

“Just kept fighting, trying to stay in this moment of remembering how winning feels. We want to continue to do it,” Anthony Davis said. “It’s starting to click, starting to find things. Find rotations, find situations where we were really good. And guys are staying ready, coming in, and playing well. We’re starting to put everything together.”

"It's starting to click… guys are staying ready, coming in, and playing well…" Anthony Davis on the @Lakers chemistry after their OT win! pic.twitter.com/4nxpCu341o — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

The Lakers’ next game will be on Friday, November 4, when they face off against the overachieving Utah Jazz, who are 6-3 over their first nine games and will certainly be a test for Los Angeles’ growing confidence.