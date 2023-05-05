Darvin Ham Sounds Off on Anthony Davis After Lakers Lose Game 2 to Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham sounded off on Anthony Davis after the purple and gold lost Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals to the Golden State Warriors.

After playing incredibly in Game 1, Davis had a poor Game 2.

“We gotta go back and look at ways we can move ‘A’ around,” Ham said. “Put him in different spacing, different actions and just try to diversify his attack.”

Warriors power forward Draymond Green played excellent defense on Davis in Game 2, limiting the Lakers star to 11 points in 33 minutes. Los Angeles lost by a final score of 127-100. The best-of-seven series is now tied at 1-1, with Games 3 and 4 set to be played at Crypto.com Arena.

Davis hasn’t been able to play two great games in a row in these playoffs. The eight-time All-Star was unstoppable in Game 1 against the Warriors, finishing with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Unfortunately for the Lakers, Davis had a mediocre Game 2 and the LakeShow blew a golden opportunity to go up 2-0 considering they were up 33-26 after the first quarter.

Davis alternated having good and bad games in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies. After playing well in Game 1 versus the Grizzlies, AD played poorly in Game 2. He rebounded in Game 3 but went back down to earth in Game 4.

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies in six games despite Davis being inconsistent, but they likely won’t be able to knock out the defending champions if that trend continues.

Anthony Davis Got Called Out on Twitter

Davis got called out on Twitter after Game 2 ended since he didn’t play well.

Anthony Davis Game 1 vs Game 2 pic.twitter.com/gibart9Omq — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) May 5, 2023

I just don’t understand the 2 different versions of Anthony Davis. It’s look totally disinterested in the first half. I just don’t get it! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 5, 2023

we got embarrassed in the second quarter man up 8 to down 11 are u kidding me dawg.. anthony davis just going from amazing to awful again & austin reaves no where to be found — Coach Rome (@Rome_Beast) May 5, 2023

Anthony Davis in Game 1: 30 points, 23 rebounds AD in Game 2: 11 points, 7 rebounds What on earth… pic.twitter.com/AuppapYOFp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 5, 2023

Lakers gotta get AD more mobile. This back to the basket stuff won't work — Cameron Fields (@CameronFields_) May 5, 2023

After Game 1, Green told reporters that he had to do a better job on Davis in Game 2 and the one-time Defensive Player of the Year delivered on his word.

“I think when you guard a player like AD, it’s never gonna be one guy that just shuts him down,” Green said. “It’s a team effort. But as far as the matchup goes, you gotta take that head-on. And I don’t think we did a great job of that tonight. Like I said, that starts with me. … He’s a great player. Very athletic. Great rim protector. And his shot was going tonight. Felt like he made every one of those mid-ranges he took. And you gotta live with some of those. But I think we can do a better job individually and collectively to take some of those away.”

Game 3 of this series is on May 6. Davis will only have one day to get his body and mind right for what will be the biggest game of the season for the Lakers.

Does Anthony Davis Love Basketball?

Davis got ripped by an NBA executive who spoke to Heavy Sports senior insider Steve Bulpett. The anonymous exec said Davis “ain’t got any great love for this game.”

Since signing a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020, Davis has missed a plethora of games due to injuries. There have also been many nights where the future Hall of Famer does what he did in Game 2 against the Warriors; play like a role player instead of a superstar.

The good news for Lakers fans is that the team hasn’t lost two games in a row this postseason. They are also undefeated at home.