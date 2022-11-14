Kevin Durant Goes Off on LeBron James & Russell Westbrook

Brooklyn Nets superstar small forward Kevin Durant sounded off on Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook following the Nets’ 116-103 loss to the Lakers on November 13.

Durant, who finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the defeat, called James one of the best three players in NBA history. The King didn’t play against the Nets due to a left groin injury.

“He’s obviously top-two player to ever play, top-three player to ever play the game,” Durant said about James. “So it’s always going to be excitement when he steps on the floor. We’ve been around for so long that people have seen so many battles between us at the highest stage that people look forward to it. So I guess it’s cool that we’re still relevant at an old age and people wanna come watch us play.”

James and Durant haven’t played against each other since the 2018-19 season. Durant said he wasn’t upset that James missed the game on November 13 since his Nets needed a win and LeBron is a handful to deal with.

James, 37, has appeared in 10 games this season for the Lakers, who are 3-10. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 45.7% from the field, 23.9% from beyond the arc and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

Durant on Westbrook

Durant said Westbrook did a good job coming off the Lakers’ bench and putting his imprint on the game. Westbrook put up 14 points, six rebounds and 12 assists in 28 minutes and had a terrific block on Durant in the first half.

“But more than anything, to see the role Russ playing right now, he’s just affecting the game in so many different ways,” Durant said about Westbrook. “Twelve assists tonight, four turnovers, 14 points. Like he came in there and put his imprint on the game. So it’s always fun playing against him, regardless of what setting it is. It’s always been like that between us.”

Durant and Westbrook were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008-09 to 2015-16. The two MVPs had a falling out after Durant left the Thunder in the summer of 2016 to sign with the Golden State Warriors. However, both players have moved on and are friends again.

Westbrook, 34, is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists this season. The nine-time All-Star is shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Lakers Hope to Have Everyone Available for 1st Time All Season Against Pistons

The Lakers don’t play again until November 18. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the team hopes to have everyone available for the first time all season against the Detroit Pistons.

James missed the past two games with a left groin strain, while point guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant have yet to play this season due to thumb surgeries.

“The Lakers hope to have everyone available for the first time all season in their next game against the Detroit Pistons at home Friday,” McMenamin wrote on November 14. “By virtue of a scheduling quirk, the Lakers will get four days off this week without a game to rest, rehab and prepare for the Pistons.”