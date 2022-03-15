Lakers Urged to Fire Frank Vogel: ‘It’s a Mess!’

The Los Angeles Lakers began the season with championship aspirations. They thought their Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook would be lethal and bring the franchise title No. 18.

However, the Lakers have been a walking disaster this season. They are in ninth place in the Western Conference standings and 10 games under .500.

Westbrook has received most of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles since he leads the NBA in turnovers and is the highest-paid player on the roster, but everyone associated with the purple and gold deserves criticism for this atrocious season, including head coach Frank Vogel, who should be fired, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“It’s time for Frank Vogel to go,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “He has to go as head coach of this franchise. It’s time to put him out of his misery. It’s time to put LeBron James out of his misery. It’s not that they’re losing. If you’re scratching and clawing — it’s nip and tuck — but were able to point to injuries, that would be different. That’s not what’s going on here with the Los Angeles Lakers. We’re seeing a level of inefficiency, a level of ineptitude, a lack of spirit. It’s like these guys don’t know what it means to be Lakers. It’s Frank Vogel’s responsibility to overcome that.

“It’s not his fault, ladies and gentlemen, as it pertains to this roster and the position that they put him in. I’m not saying that Frank Vogel doesn’t deserve to be a head coach in the National Basketball Association, but I’ve seen coaches facing arduous circumstances with a roster that performed much better than he’s done as a coach. LeBron James is your star. You can lose games. You don’t have to be 10 games under .500. You don’t have to give up 48 points in a first quarter and then follow that up by getting outscored 26-4 to start a game. There’s no spirit, there’s no enthusiasm, there is nothing. The Lakers are a shell of themselves. At this particular moment in time, it’s embarrassing to watch this team.”

The Lakers are 23rd in the NBA in net rating. They give up 113.6 points per game, which is 27th in the league. Vogel is a defensive-minded coach, so the fact that his team is one of the worst defensive clubs in the NBA tells Smith the Lakers players aren’t hearing their coach’s message anymore.

Smith: Vogel Has Lost His Team

The Lakers’ body language has been awful this season. Players always have their heads down and don’t get back on defense. Smith believes that the purple and gold need a new voice in the locker room next season for the franchise to avoid another disastrous campaign.

“Frank Vogel doesn’t play. What’s your job? You gotta figure it out bro. You’re the 27th-ranked defense in points allowed. The reason Frank Vogel is a coach is because his signature is defense. He was an outstanding coach in Indiana because they were one of the elite defensive teams. The Lakers last year were No. 1. It is a horror show. It’s a mess. You got management blaming coaches, you got players blaming coaches, you got coaches blaming management. It’s a mess! Just a mess! Frank Vogel has to go because most of those players are gonna be back next year and if you couldn’t coach them this year, what the hell you gonna do next year?

“That’s where I’m at. I’m sorry. I like the man. I think he deserves to be a head coach. I’m not saying get rid of him because he’s terrible. I’m saying this situation is too excruciating to stomach any longer.”

Vogel led the Lakers to the 2020 championship. However, that roster was better than this year’s team. General manager Rob Pelinka did a poor job of constructing the roster last summer, acquiring a poor shooter in Westbrook and old veterans who can’t play defense or space the floor. He deserves a lot of blame for how this season has gone, but Vogel will likely be the fall guy.

Lakers Will Probably Fire Vogel Before Parting Ways with Pelinka

According to Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic, Pelinka has the full support and trust of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. Meanwhile, Vogel was almost fired after the Lakers’ blowout loss against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 15.

With one season left on his deal, all signs point to Vogel being replaced in the summer. Pelinka and Buss will have to find the right coach for the job, someone who can coach LeBron and Davis and challenge them accordingly.

It’s unfortunate that Vogel may lose his job after winning a championship in 2020. However, that’s how bad this season has gone for the LakeShow.