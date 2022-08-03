LeBron James Video at Lakers’ Practice Facility Goes Viral

Los Angeles Lakers superstar swingman LeBron James was at the team’s practice facility on August 2. The four-time MVP was diligently working out, which isn’t new.

However, James had two special guests with him, his sons Bronny and Bryce.

Bronny will be a senior in high school this year, while Bryce is entering his sophomore year of high school. Both youngsters are talented, which isn’t a surprise given who their dad is.

Bronny will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024. James, who can sign an extension with the Lakers on August 4, has been very open about wanting to play in the league with Bronny.

LeBron: ‘My Last Year Will Be Played with My Son’

James told The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd on February 19 that he would do anything to play with Bronny in the NBA. No father has played with or against his son in the league.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on April 12 that James is considering playing out his present contract with the Lakers. The four-time Finals MVP would become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023 if he didn’t agree to an extension with Los Angeles.

The Lakers currently don’t have a first-round pick in 2024, the year Bronny could enter the NBA. It belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans, who acquired it in the summer of 2019 in the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade.

LeBron Is Eager for Next Season

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season despite James putting up sensational numbers. The King averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field, 35.9% from beyond the arc and 75.6% from the free-throw line.

Los Angeles went 33-49 and didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament.

James, the only player in NBA history to rank top 10 all-time in points and assists, is looking forward to next season. The All-Star posted a picture of himself yelling and flexing on his Instagram story in June with the caption, “Yeah I know I’m a lunatic to the grind!”

James also published a second story on a black screen with the caption, “MAN I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE FALL! SO READY TO GET BACK OUT THERE! SO MOTIVATED.”

LeBron is ready for next season. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Nc8o9cwEcd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 14, 2022

James played in the Drew League on July 16 alongside Chicago Bulls shooting guard DeMar DeRozan and reminded everyone why he’s one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The Akron Hammer finished with 42 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three assists in his first Drew League game since 2011.

During halftime of the Drew League contest, James told Dave McMenamin of ESPN that he’s “100 percent healthy.” LBJ dealt with ankle, knee and groin issues last season.

James, who will turn 38 in December, signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018. LA missed the playoffs in 2018-19, won the championship in 2019-20, lost in the first round of the 2021 postseason and failed to qualify for the play-in tournament last season.

The only player in NBA history to win three Finals MVPs with three different teams (Cleveland, Miami, Los Angeles), James has played in 223 out of a possible 307 regular-season games since joining the Lakers, averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists.