Western Conference Rival Tries to Recruit LeBron James Away from Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. He’s two titles and two Finals MVPs away from tying his childhood idol, Michael Jordan, and some people believe James needs to leave the Lakers to win another ring.

On May 17, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was on ESPN’s “Get Up” and the Chicago native was asked if James will win another championship before he retires. Beverley said he thinks James will win another title and the Arkansas product also tried to recruit the King to the Timberwolves.

“Or you know Minnesota. Who knows? Ay listen, great people there,” Beverley said. “Oh my goodness, it’s great people. I mean even during the winters, you see the snow. The trees change colors, man. The taxes are much, much lower than LA.”

Beverley becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023 as well. The Timberwolves made the playoffs this season as the seventh seed and lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. Meanwhile, the Lakers missed the postseason despite having James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Lakers Won’t Trade James This Summer

For Beverley and James to be teammates on the Timberwolves next season, the Lakers would have to trade LBJ this offseason. However, that won’t happen, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“If LeBron James ultimately decides against signing an extension with the Lakers in August, sources say (Jeanie) Buss wouldn’t see his desire to play out the final season of his contract as a reason to consider trading him,” Amick reported. “Without an extension, James’ current deal will expire after next season (in which he’s owed $47.1 million).”

James’ two sons play high school basketball in Los Angeles. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, James enjoys living in Los Angeles and believes the Lakers can turn things around next season.

“Despite the frustrations of the season, LeBron believes that a few tweaks and some health can actually turn this thing around and they can be super competitive,” Windhorst reported. “He is invested and wants to be there.”

You can’t blame Beverley for trying to recruit James to the Timberwolves since the Chosen One is still arguably the best all-around player in the NBA. James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists and recorded 21 double-doubles and six triple-doubles this season.

However, it looks like James will be on the Lakers next season. With that said, if Beverley really wants to play with the four-time MVP, he may have to wait until 2023.

Beverley Could Sign with Lakers in 2023

Beverley, who played four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, could sign with the Lakers in the summer of 2023 when he becomes a free agent. He recently said on ESPN that James is the one superstar he would like to play with.

Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field, 34.3% from beyond the arc and 72.2% from the free-throw line this season. He made 83 3-pointers and had a defensive rating of 110.8. The guard would be a good fit for the Lakers since he can shoot from the perimeter and play defense.

In 526 games with the Houston Rockets, Clippers and Timberwolves, Beverley has averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists while making three All-Defensive teams.