Patrick Beverley Goes Off About LeBron James & Playing for Lakers

Patrick Beverley spoke to the Los Angeles Lakers media on September 6th for the first time and the Chicago native sounded off about LeBron James and playing for the purple and gold.

Beverley, who was acquired by the Lakers from the Utah Jazz for forwards Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, said he’s looking forward to playing with James. The veteran guard also said the Lakers are a “matchup problem for anybody.”

“Who doesn’t? You’re talking about GOAT status, not only him, you’re talking about GOAT status all the way across,” Beverley said. “We’re a matchup problem. We’re a matchup problem for anybody. In order for us to be a matchup problem, we have to get to the playoffs, and playoffs are matchups, and we’re a matchup problem for everybody, across the board, and we know that. And our business is just getting to the playoffs, and we get to the playoffs, the guys who, all that polarizing figure, now you guys take us where we gotta go, that’s the mindset.”

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on August 24th that Beverley was eager to join the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season. The Arkansas product has career averages of 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beverley has made the playoffs every season of his career.

Beverley on Going From Clippers to Lakers: ‘Very Different’

In his four seasons with the Clippers, Beverley was a pest against the Lakers and treasured beating the purple and gold. Now that he’s on the Lakers, the 34-year-old feels a different vibe than what he felt when he was on the Clippers.

Patrick Beverley on going from playing for the Clippers to the Lakers: “Very different. Night and day. Walking around the city, you almost get a different respect.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 6, 2022

Beverley appeared in 58 games for the Timberwolves last season, helping the franchise reach the playoffs. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 40.6% from the floor, 34.3% from 3-point range and 72.2% from the charity stripe. Over the past five seasons, Beverley has held opponents to 41.9% shooting as the closest defender, second best among players defending at least 2,000 shots, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Lakers had the second-best preseason odds to win the title last season. However, they didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament. Beverley hopes to bring a persistent will to the LakeShow and help the organization get back to the promised land.

“I just feel like they didn’t make the playoffs last year,” Beverley said. “We’re being honest, that’s just the truth, so you can see all the banners, but you know, it’s what have you done for me lately? And lately, [the Lakers] haven’t been a good team. And I’m here. Obviously, Coach [Darvin] Ham is here. The polarizing figures out here, what’s the reason, how do we get to it, how do we win, what do we do? What do we sacrifice? What do we give up? Everybody wants to go to the bank and take out, but you have to give something also to be a successful team. So what are you going to give up? And that’s my thing, and that’s what I’m gonna implement.”

Beverley: ‘I’m a Very Detailed Man’

As a guest on the May 12th episode of ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Beverley said James was the one superstar he would play with if he could pick one: “Bron. Easy. Top dog,” Beverley said.

The Lakers gave up 115.1 points per game last season, which was 28th of 30, and had a defensive rating of 113.3, 21st of 30. Beverley’s defense, toughness, passion and competitiveness could help Los Angeles win another championship.

“What I can add is a willingness to be prepared every day,” Beverley said. “I’m a very detailed man. Preparation is really big for me. My will ability. Willingness to be at practice on time, willingness to compete every day, willingness to win a lot of games and potentially go to the playoffs. A will factor.”