Lakers Predicted to Sign $138 Million All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers have been predicted to sign a $138 million All-Star this offseason. It just so happens that he’s already on the roster.

On April 13, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted that D’Angelo Russell would re-sign with the Lakers this summer. The one-time All-Star becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 playoffs.

“D’Angelo Russell’s second go-round with the Lakers proved far more productive than his first,” Buckley wrote. “When he exited L.A. the first time, he was a second-year player who was still in the process of establishing his NBA identity. Now, he’s more comfortable in his role and more defined in who he is as a player—for better and worse. He can put up points in bunches, catch fire from three and pick apart defenses with his passing. But his offense can be inconsistent, and his rough nights are hard to stomach with how little he brings to the defensive end. That just played out during L.A.’s play-in win, as he saw just 24 minutes of action while shooting 1-of-9 overall and 0-of-4 from range. Between the inconsistency and defensive shortcomings, he is someone who has started bouncing around the league. The Lakers were his fourth different team in his last six seasons. Those imperfections should prevent him from finding more money than L.A. wants to pay him. But unless the Lakers get a deal done with Kyrie Irving, Russell is probably the best bet to be their starting point guard next season. Prediction: Russell re-signs with the Lakers.”

Russell will have made over $138 million in his career once this offseason hits. He’s played for the Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles acquired Russell from Minnesota at the February trade deadline. The lefty averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with the Lakers in 17 games.

D’Angelo Russell Wants to Be the Point Guard of the Future for the Lakers

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Russell wants to re-sign with the Lakers. The Ohio State product has enjoyed his second stint in Los Angeles.

“D’Angelo Russell very much wanted a second chance in LA with the Lakers and you’ve seen the impact he made coming back against Toronto the other night, playing great in a win, and again tonight,” Wojnarowski said on March 12 (h/t RealGM). “He wants to be the point guard of the future for this organization. He’ll be a free agent this summer.”

Russell struggled in the Lakers’ play-in game versus the Timberwolves on April 11. D’Lo shot just 1-of-9 from the field and finished with only two points. The veteran will have to play better in the playoffs for the Lakers to make noise.

D’Angelo Russell Is Eligible for a $67.5 Million Extension

Russell is eligible through June 30 to sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension with the Lakers, according to ESPN NBA front-office insider Bobby Marks. Russell becomes an unrestricted free agent if he and Los Angeles don’t agree to an extension.

“Russell is eligible through June 30 to sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension,” Marks wrote on April 5. “He is an unrestricted free agent if an agreement is not reached by then. Russell has established Bird rights, allowing the Lakers to sign the guard to a new contract and exceed the salary cap.”