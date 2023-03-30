Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell Gets Brutally Disrespected by Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline in a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz. The Timberwolves acquired Mike Conley from the Jazz and the organization is reportedly happy they replaced Russell with Conley.

According to a March 29 report from Kendra Andrews of ESPN, the Timberwolves wanted to move on from Russell for a few reasons.

“But then the team traded him at the deadline for Mike Conley, a move that sources told ESPN was geared toward adding maturity to the roster, as well as someone who cared less about making flashy plays,” Andrews wrote. “There was also pre-existing on-court chemistry between Conley and Gobert.”

Russell appeared in 173 games with the Timberwolves. The one-time All-Star averaged 18.5 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 43.2% from the field, 36.6% from beyond the arc and 82.3% from the free-throw line. Minnesota went 85-88 with Russell in the lineup.

All Things Point Toward D’Angelo Russell Re-Signing With the Lakers

All signs point toward Russell re-signing with the Lakers this summer, according to a February 15 report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers will have full Bird rights for Russell, who hits unrestricted free agency this offseason.

“Both the Lakers and D’Angelo Russell have already expressed to each other an interest in starting conversations on a contract extension,” Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown. “Russell could be a free agent this summer, but the Lakers traded for him — giving up as part of that package a first-round pick, two second-round picks — not to be a rental, but to be a solution at that point guard position. So expect D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers to really start engaging on those extension talks here in the next weeks and months into the offseason.”

Lakers icon Magic Johnson, who traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2017 when he was working in Los Angeles’ front office, told Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win in February that Russell “has really grown and matured.”

“I think D’Angelo has really grown and matured,” Johnson said. “He can score the basketball. He can pass the basketball. He doesn’t turn it over a lot. That’s what I like about him, too. That pick-and-roll with Anthony Davis is going to be special. You have to pick your poison for what you try to do whether it’s Russell coming off the PnR or Anthony Davis rolling to the basket and they’ll have some more time playing with LeBron. If the Lakers can get in, and I think they will, nobody is going to want to play them. That’s for sure.”

Suns’ Devin Booker Isn’t Surprised D’Angelo Russell Is Playing Well

Phoenix Suns superstar shooting guard Devin Booker isn’t surprised Russell is having success in his second stint with the Lakers. D’Lo is averaging 18.5 points and 6.2 assists with the purple and gold this season.

“I’m happy for him,” Booker said about Russell on March 21. “I think he’s in a better situation, a situation that fits his play style a lot more. I always knew what he was capable of. What he’s doing is not a surprise.”