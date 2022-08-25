Lakers Believe 7-Time All-Star & NBA Champion Will Join Them Next Season: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly believe a seven-time All-Star and NBA champion will join them next season.

According to an August 23rd report from Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, the Lakers “still really feel like” Kyrie Irving will be with them in 2023-24.

“You talk to people over in Los Angeles, they still really feel like Kyrie is coming to them next year,” Schiffer said on The Athletic NBA Show. “I’m curious to see how that goes over with recent events.”

Irving will make $36.5 million in 2022-23 and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. The Brooklyn Nets announced on August 23rd that two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant would not be traded following a meeting with owner Joe Tsai, head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks in Los Angeles. Since Durant and Irving are best friends, Irving likely won’t get traded this summer.

LeBron James ‘Badly’ Wanted Lakers to Replace Russell Westbrook with Irving

According to a July 29th report from Marc Stein of Substack, LeBron James wanted the Lakers to trade for Irving. Stein also reported that Russell Westbrook was aware of James’ desire to play with Irving.

“As it stands, barring a trade to ship out Westbrook suddenly coalescing after weeks of fruitless talks, (Darvin) Ham is going to have to coach Westbrook, which is bound to be challenging in the extreme given that Westbrook is well aware that the Lakers have been trying hard to move him,” Stein reported. “And that James badly wants Irving to take his place.”

James and Irving played in 183 regular-season games together on the Cleveland Cavaliers, compiling a record of 132-51. The two All-Stars also went 39-13 in the playoffs and guided the Cavaliers to the 2016 championship over the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers in 2017 because he reportedly no longer wanted to play with James. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic told Pat McAfee on the June 20th episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” that the two stars still have a solid relationship.

Schiffer: Lakers Could Still Get Irving in 2022-23

Schiffer, who covers the Nets, still thinks the Lakers could get Irving in 2022-23 if Brooklyn struggles. Durant met with Tsai in London and requested the dismissal of Nash and Marks in early August. Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of The New York Post reported on August 8th that Irving isn’t a fan of Nash or Marks either.

“I’ve wondered still, if the Nets season goes by the wayside with Kyrie as an attractive rental piece to someone at the deadline, do they swap a deal to get assets back for him?” Schiffer speculated. “I don’t necessarily think today’s news puts it off the table.”

Irving appeared in 29 games for the Nets last season and averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. The Duke product didn’t make his 2021-22 season debut until January because he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Lakers could compete for the title if they acquired Irving, who is a better shooter than Westbrook. Irving is a career 39.3% shooter from beyond the arc, while Westbrook is at 30.5%.