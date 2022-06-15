Lakers Considered ‘Fringe NBA Playoff Contender’ Better Off Blowing Roster Up

The Los Angeles Lakers have been named as a “fringe NBA playoff contender” better off blowing its roster up this summer instead of running it back.

In a June 14 column, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report urged the Lakers to tear its roster down and enter a rebuild. The NBA insider doesn’t believe LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook can win together in the rugged Western Conference for a variety of reasons.

“That 33-49 team is led by a player entering his age-38 season on an expiring $44.4 million contract. Critically, that player has stated no clear intention of re-signing when his contract is up,” Hughes wrote. “His main supporting pieces are a constantly injured big man who’ll make an average of $40.6 million per year over the next three seasons (player option for 2024-25) and an exceptionally ill-fitting and clearly declining point guard who’ll collect a whopping $47 million in 2022-23, assuming he picks up his player option for next season, before his crippling deal comes off the books.

“Beyond that, the cupboard is bare. This team doesn’t have a single young player who projects as an above-average starter, and the only future first-rounder it can trade is all the way out in 2027. Isn’t this exactly the kind of situation in which a teardown is the only real option?”

James will turn 38 in December. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 2021-22. However, the four-time MVP has played in only 101 out of a possible 154 games since guiding the Lakers to the 2020 title.

Davis, who has the same agent as James (Rich Paul of Klutch Sports), has appeared in just 76 games over the past two seasons. Although he averaged 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds in 2021-22, AD hasn’t proven that he can stay healthy.

Then there’s Westbrook, who was a poor fit next to James and Davis in 2021-22. The one-time MVP was second in the league in turnovers and his effective field goal percentage of 47.6% was sixth-worst in the NBA.

Hughes: Lakers Cannot Realistically Expect to Contend in 2022-23

Hughes doesn’t think the Lakers can contend in 2022-23, which is why he believes general manager Rob Pelinka should tear the roster down. However, the odds of that happening are extremely low.