East Contender’s Feelings Toward Getting Lakers’ LeBron James Revealed: Report

Los Angeles Lakers superstar small forward LeBron James is eligible to sign an extension on August 4. The four-time MVP would become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023 if he didn’t agree to an extension with the Lakers.

James told The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd on February 19 that he wouldn’t rule out playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers again. However, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported on August 2 that the Cavaliers “are not proceeding with the intention of getting LeBron for a third time.”

“OK, I have tied myself up in knots enough over this. The Cavs are not proceeding with the intention of getting LeBron for a third time,” Vardon wrote. “As a northeast Ohio native who didn’t move when LeBron left for L.A., I am not planning on him coming back, for the reasons stated above.”

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on April 12 that James is considering playing out his present contract. However, that doesn’t mean the King is looking to leave the Lakers.

James Is Extremely Happy in Los Angeles

In his July 29 Substack column, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that James is “extremely happy” in Los Angeles. Stein also detailed the different options James has at his disposal when it comes to his extension.

“Sources briefed on the matter stress that James is extremely happy in Los Angeles despite the Lakers’ back-to-back rocky seasons,” Stein reported. “He and his family, by all accounts, have grown increasingly entrenched in Southern California since James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018.

“James basically has three options. He can play out his current contract at $44.5 million and become a free agent after his 20th NBA season. Or he can sign a one-year extension worth $46.7 million … or a two-year maximum extension worth $97.1 million (and presumably containing a player option for Year 2). James, remember, turns 38 on Dec. 30. The league’s Over-38 rule, explained in much more thorough detail here via Keith Smith’s Spotrac coverage, prevents him from signing anything longer than a two-year extension.”

James will turn 38 in December. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season, showing no signs of slowing down.

Vardon, who has a rapport with James since he covered the NBA legend in Cleveland, wrote in his August 2 column that “James and the people closest to him said he was happy in Los Angeles.”

Vardon: James & His Family Are Entrenched in LA

Both of James’ sons play basketball in Los Angeles. Bronny James will be a senior in high school this year and Bryce James is entering his sophomore year of high school.

According to Vardon, James and his family are entrenched in LA.

“In the weeks and months that followed LeBron’s surprise conversation with The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd about not ruling out another Cleveland return, James and the people closest to him said he was happy in Los Angeles. His family is happy, and it’s something that certainly seems to matter in this case,” Vardon wrote. “LeBron’s middle child, Bryce, is entering his sophomore year of high school. His youngest, daughter Zhuri, will be 8 this fall. They, not to mention LeBron’s wife, Savannah, are entrenched in L.A.”

James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018. LA missed the playoffs in 2018-19, won the championship in 2019-20, lost in the first round of the 2021 postseason and failed to qualify for the play-in tournament last season.