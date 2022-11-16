Lakers Urged to Trade LeBron James to Become Contenders Again

The Los Angeles Lakers have been urged to trade LeBron James to become contenders again.

Former Lakers forward Lamar Odom believes the purple and gold would be contenders if they traded James, who turns 38 in December.

Lamar Odom says if the Lakers traded LEBRON, it would put them right back into contention 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/IkP73Ctuom — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 16, 2022

James can’t be traded until February 18, 2023, which is after this year’s trade deadline. The earliest the four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP can be traded is in the summer of 2023.

The Lakers signed James to a two-year, $97.1 million extension in August that includes a player option for the 2024-25 season. Odom, who won two championships with Los Angeles, thinks the organization would get “half a team” in return for James, who is still one of the best players in the league despite being 37. The King will be 38 when he becomes trade eligible.

James has appeared in 10 games this season for the Lakers, who are only 3-10. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 45.7% from the field, 23.9% from beyond the arc and 66.7% from the free-throw line. James is 13th in the league in points per game and 12th in assists per game.

LeBron Believes in the Lakers: Report

On the August 20 episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said James signed an extension with the LakeShow because he “believes in the Lakers.” James’ extension has a 15% trade kicker and made the superstar small forward the highest-earning player in NBA history with $532 million in guaranteed money, surpassing Brooklyn Nets All-Star swingman Kevin Durant.

“Basically I was told because LeBron believes in the Lakers,” Windhorst said. “LeBron believes in the Lakers. Long story short.”

James was ineligible for a no-trade clause since he agreed to an extension. Both of James’ sons play basketball at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Bronny is a senior in high school, while Bryce is a sophomore. James’ wife — Savannah — and daughter — Zhuri — also enjoy living in LA.

James’ faith in the Lakers will be put to the test soon. The Akron Hammer wants general manager Rob Pelinka to trade the team’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to upgrade the roster this season, according to a November 10 report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Thus far, Pelinka has been hesitant to trade his future draft picks.

The Lakers Are Unlikely to Listen to LeBron

The Lakers are unlikely to trade their future draft picks this season, per Haynes. It’s not “universally believed internally” in Los Angeles that a trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and shooting guard Buddy Hield would move the needle to title contention.

At 3-10, the purple and gold have the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

“With the team’s trajectory trending south, sources indicate the front office is unlikely to attach those picks to a potential trade out of concern that such a transaction would not significantly change the course of the season,” Haynes reported. “It is not universally believed internally that a trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield would move the needle to title contention, sources say. If that concern proved to be accurate, the Lakers would be devoid of lucrative resources for the remainder of James’ contract, which runs through 2024-25.”

According to an October 3 report from Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers seriously considered trading 2016-17 MVP Russell Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for Turner and Hield before the start of training camp. However, Los Angeles didn’t pull the trigger on the deal.