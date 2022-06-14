Former Lakers Big Man Facing Up to 5 Years in Prison

A member of the 2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop, per ESPN.

Montrezl Harrell, who is currently a member of the Charlotte Hornets, was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper on May 12 for driving behind a car too closely. The trooper said he smelled marijuana and found three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside the car.

Harrell, 28, has been charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana. If convicted on that count, the Louisville product could face up to five years in prison. Harrell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 13 in Madison County District Court. According to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer, the Hornets declined to comment on the situation.

“Trooper Jesse Owens stated he ‘upon stop observed odor of marijuana’ from the silver 2020 Honda Pilot that Harrell was driving, according to the citation,” Boone wrote. “Harrell, Owens wrote in the report, ‘admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.’ During a subsequent search of the vehicle, which the report states Harrell claims was rented, ‘three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags’ were found in a backpack in the back seat, according to the citation. He’s been charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana.

“Under Kentucky law, possessing or trafficking eight or more ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana is a Class D Felony for first-time offenders. It is punishable by 1-5 years of incarceration with a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.”

Harrell’s NBA Career

Harrell entered the NBA in 2015. The Houston Rockets drafted him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. The North Carolina native played two seasons for the Rockets and averaged 6.9 points and 2.9 rebounds.

In the summer of 2017, the Rockets traded Harrell to the Los Angeles Clippers. The 6-foot-7 forward spent three seasons with the Clippers and averaged 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Harrell won the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year Award after averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Following the 2019-20 season, Harrell entered unrestricted free agency and signed a two-year, $18.9 million contract with the Lakers. He appeared in 69 games during the 2020-21 season and averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. The Lakers won 42 games and lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 playoffs in six games.

Harrell only played one season for the Lakers. He was traded to the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2021 in the blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade. Harrell suited up for two teams in 2021-22. He appeared in 46 games with the Wizards before getting traded to the Hornets. The seven-year pro finished the 2021-22 season with averages of 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games with Washington and Charlotte.

Harrell Is a Free Agent

Once the free-agency negotiation period opens on June 30, Harrell will become an unrestricted free agent. He made $9.7 million in 2021-22 and holds career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in 458 regular-season games with the Rockets, Clippers, Lakers, Wizards and Hornets.

According to ESPN, it was not immediately evident whether Harrell had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.