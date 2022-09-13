Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Fuels Trade Rumors with Latest Move

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has fueled trade rumors surrounding him with a big move.

According to a September 13th report from E.B. Solomont of The Wall Street Journal, Westbrook has listed his Los Angeles home for $29.995 million. The one-time MVP bought the Brentwood property for $19.75 million in 2018. Spokespeople for Westbrook declined to comment when reached by Solomont.

Per a September 7th report from Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Lakers “have made it readily known Westbrook is available for trade.” Many members of the organization want to move on from the California native, who was second in the NBA in turnovers last season and posted an effective field goal percentage of 47.6%, which was sixth-worst in the league.

Westbrook picked up his $47.1 million player option for next season. The nine-time All-Star averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field, 29.8% from beyond the arc and 66.7% from the free-throw line in 2021-22. The Lakers went 31-47 in Westbrook’s 78 appearances and missed the playoffs.

Westbrook ‘Very Open’ to Getting Dealt by Lakers Despite Not Requesting Trade

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Westbrook is “very open” to getting traded by the Lakers despite not requesting a trade. The guard wants to play for a team that will empower him.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on July 29th that LeBron James wanted the Lakers to trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Stein also reported that Westbrook was aware of James’ desire to play with Irving.

On July 18th, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Westbrook, James and Anthony Davis spoke on the phone, with each player expressing their commitment to one another. However, the Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in August and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on August 25th that Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp.

One NBA executive who spoke to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes the Lakers have three remaining “obvious” partners they should pursue to make a Westbrook trade. The exec listed the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Jazz.

Lakers ‘Comfortable’ Heading into Training Camp with Westbrook on Roster

According to a September 1st report from Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers are “comfortable” heading into training camp with Westbrook on the roster. It appears the franchise won’t force a Westbrook trade after acquiring Beverley.

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke to the local media on September 6th and the 49-year-old sounded off about Westbrook. Ham, who is entering his first season as a head coach in the NBA, praised Westbrook’s level of buy-in this offseason.

“Everything has been clear and upfront between he and I,” Ham said. “Like, he’s been a pleasure. I’ve been a huge fan throughout his time in the league. He’s a salt of the earth. And again, he wants to win. I want to help him get that championship ring. But it starts here. It starts today. It starts with the buy-in. It starts with supporting your teammates and supporting a vision and doing that and working your butt off day in and day out. Everyone’s quick to look at the destination but you really have to appreciate the journey and respect and embrace the journey. He’s been that since Day 1. Anytime I call him or I need him, text messages. The communication has been great both ways. He’s in here. He’s in here putting in the work. I love him and I can’t wait to coach him and I can’t wait to succeed with him.”