2-Time All-Star & Elite Scorer Expected to Spurn Lakers in Free Agency: Report

A two-time All-Star and elite scorer is expected to spurn the Los Angeles Lakers, and a few other teams, in free agency this summer.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls once the free-agency negotiation period opens on June 30.

“Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls once the free-agency negotiation period opens June 30, sources told B/R. LaVine’s free agency has generated plenty of conversation among NBA personnel over the past few weeks. But despite rumblings that the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers will make plays for LaVine, the coveted swingman is likely to remain with his current team,” Fischer reported.

LaVine can sign a five-year, $212 million deal with the Bulls. The largest contract he can sign with another team is a four-year pact worth $157 million. The Lakers, who missed the playoffs in 2021-22, don’t have the cap space to sign LaVine outright.

Lakers Would Have to Pull off Financial Gymnastics to Get LaVine

In a May 31 column, HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina detailed the financial gymnastics the Lakers would have to pull off to acquire LaVine, who averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 2021-22.

“Per our salary-cap expert Yossi Gozlan, the only real way for the Lakers to successfully sign-and-trade for Zach LaVine is if Russell Westbrook is included in the deal, or he is salary dumped beforehand,” Urbina wrote. “This is because sign-and-trading for a free agent like LaVine would subject the Lakers to the $156 million hard cap, which the Lakers would need to stay below with at least 14 players. By replacing Westbrook’s $47.1 million amount with LaVine’s projected $36.6 million starting salary, they can still fill out the rest of the roster around him, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the players currently under contract.

“The only problem is that the Lakers would be limited to signing minimum players the rest of the way, meaning they’ll be looking at another season with 9-10 minimum players on the roster. It’s hard to see the Lakers being contenders with the majority of the roster being minimum players again.”

LaVine has the same agent as Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The three All-Stars are represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. LaVine, who grew up a Kobe Bryant fan and underwent successful left knee arthroscopic surgery on May 24 at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, told Bulls reporters during his exit interview in April that he plans to enjoy free agency.

However, Chicago is confident it will re-sign the UCLA product, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

LaVine Is Eager to Experience Unrestricted Free Agency

LaVine is enthusiastic to experience unrestricted free agency for the first time. He was a restricted free agent in the summer of 2018 and signed a four-year, $78 million offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings, a deal the Bulls matched.

“It’s a big decision, not just for me, but for my family,” LaVine said. “Obviously, I’m going to take my time and look into everything, talk with my agent. I think it’s an opportunity not a lot of people in my situation actually get to get to and I think it’s exciting. I’m looking forward to it.

“I plan to enjoy free agency with what it is as a whole. I think you’re going to have to experience A-Z without making any fast decisions. I think that’s something that me and Rich (Paul) get to go through and experience. … I don’t think I’m going to have to be in negotiations. They’re going to have to talk to Rich. For me, I get to sit back and figure it out from that point.”

James, Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves (non-guaranteed) are the only players under contract with the Lakers next season. Russell Westbrook has a player option worth $47.1 million and he’s expected to pick it up.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, “sources close to the team, along with several competing executives, believe the Lakers are operating as if Westbrook will be on the roster to start next season.”