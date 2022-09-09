Lakers Russell Westbrook Receives Chilling Warning

As we progress towards the new season, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to put last year’s struggles behind them.

While every member of the roster faced their share of struggles last year, no one came under more scrutiny than Russell Westbrook – as his limited shooting ability, and poor decision-making were points of contention for the fanbase.

Yet, despite rumors to the contrary, it’s looking increasingly likely that Westbrook will be suiting up for the Lakers once the new season gets underway – and given the current rotations’ lack of perimeter shooting, there are some concerns around how the team is going to generate efficient offense.

Why the Lakers Need Russ Westbrook — and he needs them https://t.co/m6qasYpAHj via @acast Companion pod to this piece on @FOXSports https://t.co/hnFt6d6Mq4 — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) September 8, 2022

Fox Sport’s Ric Bucher recently spoke to multiple NBA scouts and executives who have led him to believe they may have a solution to the Lakers’ inevitable struggles – but it would require complete buy-in from Westbrook – otherwise, the superstar guard might see his time in the league cut short.

In his September 8 article, Bucher shared how almost everyone he spoke to was of the belief that Westbrook should embrace a bench role for the coming season, or risk being exiled from the league in a similar manner to how Carmelo Anthony was following his ill-fated spell with the Houston Rockets.

“It is not what he has left, it is: How he will accept that he is not the player that he was? It’s similar to Carmelo. I’m not sure Russ has the awareness to accept a lesser role,” One scout told Boucher. While another scout had this to say, “It’s hard to see him as anything but a backup for the Lakers…It’s hard for him to play with [Anthony Davis] and LeBron [James]. It might be OK if they let him go with the second unit. He has to play the only way he knows how unless he can miraculously learn to shoot.”

Unfortunately, Westbrook has never provided any evidence that he would be willing to accept a bench role, and that could be his downfall if the Lakers struggle to figure things out in the coming months.

Brian Windhorst Casts Doubt Over Lakers Guard Tandem

Looking beyond Westbrook’s struggles from last season, there is a legitimate chance things go from bad to worse for him in the upcoming season. Should Los Angeles opt to pair Westbrook and Beverely together in the backcourt, the Lakers will have one of the league’s worst guard tandems in terms of shooting.

This past season, Westbrook shot 29.8% from deep and 48.5% from two-point range, while Beverley converted 34.3% of his threes and 48.% of these two’s – meaning neither guard can be seen as an offensive release valve.

With that in mind, ESPN’S Brian Windhorst cast doubt over the Lakers’ chances of generating reliable offense with Westbrook and Beverley sharing the court together – as their rotation also includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis, two other superstars who are at their best when pressuring the rim.

Play

Video Video related to lakers russell westbrook receives chilling warning 2022-09-09T18:51:59-04:00

“I don’t believe that the Lakers think this is going to work. I think they’re saying that, and trying to keep a stiff upper lip and make the best out of this because they know they don’t have any Russell Westbrook trade that makes sense for them right now. So, they’re gonna try to make it work. But let’s be honest, we live in an era where you have to have shooting in the NBA. When the Lakers won their title a couple of years ago, it was with shooting. All of LeBron’s great teams in his career had shooting. You have Westbrook who is one of the worst three-point shooters in the NBA, and Patrick Beverley is coming off the worst three-point shooting year of his career…This duo doesn’t make any sense on a basketball level,” Windhorst said.

Ham is Excited to Coach Westbrook

When speaking to the media on September 6, new Lakers head coach, Darvin Ham, spoke about his excitement at working with Westbrook, and how the superstar guard has been receptive to conversations the pair have had behind closed doors.

Play

Ham: Beverley brings 'toughness' and 'pride' to the daily process Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: nba.com/lakers/multimedia… 2022-09-06T21:51:46Z

“He’s a salt of the earth. And again, he wants to win. I want to help him get that championship ring. But it starts here. It starts today. It starts with the buy-in. It starts with supporting your teammates and supporting a vision and doing that and working your butt off day in and day out. Everyone’s quick to look at the destination but you really have to appreciate the journey and respect and embrace the journey. He’s been that since Day 1. Anytime I call him or I need him, text messages. The communication has been great both ways. He’s in here. He’s in here putting in the work. I love him and I can’t wait to coach him and I can’t wait to succeed with him,” Ham said when discussing Westbrook.

Of course, there is still time for the Lakers to find a willing trade partner for their star point guard, but should he begin the season donning the purple and gold, he will be facing an uphill battle to win over the fanbase and prove he’s capable of being a tertiary option on a team with championship aspirations.