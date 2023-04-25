Lakers Star Anthony Davis ‘Definitely Hurting’ After Latest Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers came out of Game 4 victorious to take a 3-1 series lead against the Memphis Grizzlies but there are questions about the health of star big man Anthony Davis.

Davis was bothered by a hip injury during the contest. It’s not a new ailment but one he reaggravated. Davis ended up playing 42 minutes, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. He also had four blocks and a pair of steals.

“He’s hanging in there man,” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said after the game. “He’s definitely hurting but it’s not something that’s going to keep him out. We just have to manage it the best we can and it’s constant round-the-clock treatment.”

Any injury involving Davis is worrisome for the Lakers, considering his string of bad luck with his health. But Davis isn’t expecting the hip to force him to miss any time.

“I just wanted to play,” Davis said. “It’s been bothering me for probably like a week-and-a-half. But there was no way I was coming out. Just trying to give what I could to the team. I’ll be fine, though. We do what we’re supposed to do Wednesday, then I get a couple days to let it calm down and get back to normal. But take care of it tonight, tomorrow and get ready for Wednesday’s game.”

Davis is officially listed as probable for Game 5.

LeBron James Carries Lakers During Anthony Davis’ Down Night

Davis has been streaky this postseason, mixing a pair of great games with some average performances, at least on the offensive end. But his superstar teammate LeBron James was able to carry the load during Game 4, posting the first 20-point, 20-rebound performance of his career.

“I just try to be as great as I can be offensively, but more importantly on the defensive end,” James said after the game. “That was the mindset tonight. I was able to make a couple of plays. … My teammates told me I had 20 and 20. It’s the first time I’ve done it in my career, so that’s pretty cool, I guess.”

James also was able to sink a clutch, contested bucket in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime.

“Obviously, LeBron gets to his right hand, which can’t happen at the end of the game,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Some breakdowns for us. Very disappointing loss.”

Anthony Davis Called Out Over Inconsistency

Anthony Davis aggravated his right hip injury last night and will get “round the clock treatment”, per Darvin Ham, but it’s not reflected on the Lakers’ injury report for Game 5 vs. the Grizzlies. AD said postgame that he’ll be “fine.” pic.twitter.com/4UcJkh5fr9 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 25, 2023

The Lakers edged out the win against the Grizzlies on Monday but questions remain about Davis’ consistency. TNT analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley had a strong message for Davis after his latest outing.

“The Anthony Davis thing is fascinating to me,” Barkley said. “I’ve never seen a great player of his talent have these peaks and valleys like he has. He has to understand that LeBron and others bailed him out tonight, and he’s supposed to be the best player on this team at this stage of his career. Some nights, he’s the best, and other nights, it’s like, ‘What the hell is up with this dude?’”

The Grizzlies are a 4-point favorite for Game 4. The Lakers could close out their first playoff series since the bubble with a victory.